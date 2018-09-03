BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has promoted Beijing's initiative to build a "New Silk Road" of ports and other infrastructure as a development tool for Africa at a conference with African leaders.

Speaking to an audience of African businesspeople, Xi said Monday the "Belt and Road" initiative would bring "common prosperity" for China and Africa at a time when the global economy faces challenges from protectionism.

Africa is a key target of "Belt and Road," but some projects have prompted complaints about high costs and other problems.