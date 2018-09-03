TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Taiwanese publisher of the Chinese version of a book about the harvesting of human organs from dissidents in China has posted a full-page advertisement claiming Taipei's Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) organ transplant team used organs from Falung Gong prisoners, reported Liberty Times.

Butterfly Orchid Cultural Creativity (蝴蝶蘭文創), the pro-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) publisher of the Chinese version of the Ethan Gutmann book "The Slaughter: Mass Killings, Organ Harvesting, and China's Secret Solution to Its Dissident Problem" have taken out a full page ad in newspapers in Taiwan claiming that the organs Ko's team collected from China for patients in Taiwan all came from Falun Gong prisoners.

In the ad, it claims that Ko brought Taiwanese patients to China for organ transplants, knowing that all the organs had come from imprisoned Falung Gong dissents. When the English version of the book was published four years ago during the mayoral election, it caused heated debate in Taiwan's political circles.

At the time that the original book was published in 2014, Ko vehemently denied that any of the characters mentioned in the book are him. As for the latest claims about Ko's role in the organ transplants mentioned in the Butterfly Orchid Cultural Creativity, the mayor's office has yet to release an official comment.

When the book was originally published in Aug. 2014, when Ko was running for mayor for the first time, his camp solemnly denied the accusation and sent a letter to the author Gutmann. Ko emphasized that he was not responsible for organ transplantation at National Taiwan University Hospital, but rather post-transplantation care.

Ko also denied going to China to "buy and sell organs." Ko also denied going to China to discuss any organ sales and said that Gutmann had "played with fire too much," "gave a forced interpretation," and "bragged too much."

At the time, Gutmann issued a statement through physician Huang Shih-wei (黃士維) saying that he did not claim Ko had acted as an intermediary in the buying and selling of organs and the "English understanding was different."

In the full page advertisement, the head of Butterfly Orchid Cultural Creativity Brian Wu (吳祥輝) has signed his name purports to be authorized by Gutmann. The ad includes excerpts from the first half of Chapter 9 of the book and highlights four key points from Gutmann's interview with Ko.

Based on the interview, Gutmann claims Ko took patients from Taiwan to China to undergo organ transplant procedures and clearly pointed out, "Ko Wen-je ascertained: all of the organs had come from Falun Gong."