BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/03 12:07
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 118 459 110 156 .340
JMartinez Bos 130 499 100 168 .337
Altuve Hou 116 455 69 146 .321
Segura Sea 124 509 82 163 .320
Merrifield KC 132 520 69 162 .312
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Trout LAA 118 402 88 123 .306
Brantley Cle 123 493 76 150 .304
Andujar NYY 126 485 74 146 .301
Wendle TB 116 403 48 120 .298
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 105; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 95; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 88; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Lowrie, Oakland, 85; NCruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.

Pitching

Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-8; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Yarbrough, Tampa Bay, 13-5; GCole, Houston, 13-5; Verlander, Houston, 13-9.