  1. Home
  2. Politics

Guatemala President and First Lady to visit Taiwan

Jimmy Morales to meet senior Taiwan officials, deepen bilateral ties says MOFA

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/03 12:20
Tsai Ing-wen, center, with Jimmy Morales, right, in 2017 (Taiwan Presidential Office)

Tsai Ing-wen, center, with Jimmy Morales, right, in 2017 (Taiwan Presidential Office)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The President of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales and the First Lady of Guatemala, Patricia Marroquín will visit Taiwan from September 2 to September 6, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said in a statement on Sept. 2.

Morales accepted an invitation to visit from the Taiwan government, and will meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as well as senior Taiwan officials.

Guatemala is one of four Central American countries to have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Taiwan provides assistance to Guatemala in a broad range of areas including technical assistance, education scholarships, and infrastructure grants, among others.

The state visit comes days after, and perhaps hoses down speculation that Guatemala is preparing to switch diplomatic allegiances from Taiwan to China.

MOFA said Morales will lead a delegation of four, and will hold meetings with Tsai, President of the Legislative Yuan Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), MOFA, Taipei police, and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

The Guatemalan delegation will also visit the National Palace Museum, Liberty Square, Taipei MRT Control Center, and the National Center for Traditional Arts, according to MOFA.

MOFA said that the state visit will deepen Guatemala-Taiwan friendship, and future trade cooperation.
Taiwan-Guatemala
Jimmy Morales
state visit

RELATED ARTICLES

US Senator urges Guatemala to maintain Taiwan diplomatic ties
US Senator urges Guatemala to maintain Taiwan diplomatic ties
2018/08/31 10:49
Secretary-General to tour US while Taiwan President visits Latin America
Secretary-General to tour US while Taiwan President visits Latin America
2018/08/09 19:54
Taiwan President to visit allies in South Pacific
Taiwan President to visit allies in South Pacific
2017/05/31 17:23
High-level security and motorcade for Tsai sighted in San Francisco
High-level security and motorcade for Tsai sighted in San Francisco
2017/01/15 11:13
Tsai arrives in El Salvador for final stop on Central American tour
Tsai arrives in El Salvador for final stop on Central American tour
2017/01/13 15:13