TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The President of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales and the First Lady of Guatemala, Patricia Marroquín will visit Taiwan from September 2 to September 6, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) said in a statement on Sept. 2.

Morales accepted an invitation to visit from the Taiwan government, and will meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as well as senior Taiwan officials.

Guatemala is one of four Central American countries to have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Taiwan provides assistance to Guatemala in a broad range of areas including technical assistance, education scholarships, and infrastructure grants, among others.

The state visit comes days after, and perhaps hoses down speculation that Guatemala is preparing to switch diplomatic allegiances from Taiwan to China.

MOFA said Morales will lead a delegation of four, and will hold meetings with Tsai, President of the Legislative Yuan Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), MOFA, Taipei police, and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

The Guatemalan delegation will also visit the National Palace Museum, Liberty Square, Taipei MRT Control Center, and the National Center for Traditional Arts, according to MOFA.

MOFA said that the state visit will deepen Guatemala-Taiwan friendship, and future trade cooperation.