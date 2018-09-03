Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|110
|501
|003—11
|17
|0
|New York
|200
|100
|022—
|7
|9
|0
Boyd, A.Wilson (7), Coleman (8), Alcantara (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Lynn, Kahnle (4), Gray (5), Tarpley (9) and Romine, Higashioka. W_Boyd 9-12. L_Lynn 8-10. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (20), Reyes (1). New York, Voit (5), Hicks (24).
___
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|3
|Kansas City
|013
|100
|04x—9
|14
|0
Hess, Gilmartin (5), Wright Jr. (7), T.Scott (8) and Joseph; Lopez, Hill (8), McCarthy (9) and Viloria. W_Lopez 1-4. L_Hess 3-9. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (5).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Chicago
|221
|101
|01x—8
|15
|0
B.Johnson, Poyner (2), Cuevas (4), R.Scott (7), Velazquez (8) and Swihart, Leon; Shields, Frare (7), Minaya (8), Santiago (9) and K.Smith. W_Shields 6-15. L_B.Johnson 4-4. HRs_Chicago, Palka (20), Anderson (18).
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|022—
|4
|8
|3
|Texas
|200
|019
|15x—18
|19
|0
Moya, Littell (2), Duffey (6), Belisle (6), Busenitz (6), Reed (7), Gimenez (8) and Astudillo; Mendez, Butler (7) and Chirinos. W_Mendez 1-1. L_Moya 3-1. Sv_Butler (2). HRs_Minnesota, Cave (10), Gimenez (1). Texas, Mazara 2 (20), Chirinos (17), Robinson (2), Profar (15), Andrus (5).
___
|Seattle
|100
|000
|010—2
|8
|1
|Oakland
|000
|014
|03x—8
|9
|0
F.Hernandez, Vincent (6), Duke (6), Armstrong (6), Cook (7), Pazos (8), Grimm (8) and Zunino; E.Jackson, Trivino (7), Rodney (8), Treinen (8) and Phegley, Lucroy. W_E.Jackson 5-3. L_F.Hernandez 8-13. Sv_Treinen (35). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty 2 (21).
___
|Tampa Bay
|010
|100
|400—6
|13
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|103—4
|6
|0
Castillo, Yarbrough (2), Kolarek (7), Wood (9), Alvarado (9) and Moore; Carrasco, Ne.Ramirez (7), T.Olson (7), Cimber (8), Tomlin (9) and R.Perez, Haase. W_Yarbrough 13-5. L_Carrasco 16-8. Sv_Alvarado (7). HRs_Tampa Bay, Cron (26), Lowe (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|0
|Houston
|002
|010
|10x—4
|7
|0
Ohtani, J.Johnson (3), Despaigne (5), No.Ramirez (5), Tazawa (7), Almonte (8) and F.Arcia; Cole, Sipp (6), J.Smith (6), Pressly (7), Rondon (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maldonado. W_Cole 13-5. L_Ohtani 4-2. Sv_R.Osuna (12). HRs_Houston, Bregman (27), Springer (20).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|102
|030
|000—6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|2
Reid-Foley, Pannone (8) and Maile; Brigham, Graves (4), Wittgren (6), Ja.Guerra (8), Meyer (9) and Wallach. W_Reid-Foley 1-2. L_Brigham 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|200
|070
|000—9
|10
|0
|Washington
|013
|000
|000—4
|9
|0
Ju.Guerra, Woodruff (4), Cedeno (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; J.Rodriguez, Collins (5), A.Williams (6), Solis (8), Glover (9) and Kieboom. W_Woodruff 3-0. L_J.Rodriguez 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (27), Broxton (3). Washington, Difo (6).
___
|Chicago
|001
|102
|040—8
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|001—1
|10
|0
Lester, J.Wilson (7), De La Rosa (8), Kintzler (9) and Contreras; Nola, Arano (6), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), Rios (8) and Alfaro. W_Lester 15-5. L_Nola 15-4. HRs_Chicago, Baez (30), Rizzo (23), Murphy (3).
___
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|100
|3—6
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|200
|010
|1—4
|9
|0
DeSclafani, W.Peralta (4), Sims (5), Hughes (7), Lorenzen (9), Iglesias (10) and Casali; Weaver, Webb (5), Leone (6), C.Martinez (7), Hudson (8), Norris (10), Cecil (10) and Molina, Pena. W_Lorenzen 2-1. L_Norris 3-4. Sv_Iglesias (25). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (31), Dixon (4).
___
|New York
|020
|000
|020—4
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|000—1
|2
|0
Syndergaard and Nido; Stratton, Black (7), Dyson (8), Blach (9) and Hundley. W_Syndergaard 10-3. L_Stratton 9-8. HRs_New York, Conforto (20).
___
|Colorado
|100
|101
|310—7
|9
|0
|San Diego
|200
|100
|000—3
|7
|1
Freeland, Oh (7), Ottavino (8), Oberg (9) and Iannetta; Nix, Wingenter (7), M.Diaz (8) and Ellis. W_Freeland 13-7. L_Nix 2-3. HRs_Colorado, Dahl (8).
___
|Arizona
|000
|000
|101—2
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|002—3
|5
|0
Buchholz, McFarland (6), Bracho (7), Diekman (7), Hirano (7), Chafin (8), Boxberger (9), Bradley (9) and Avila; Buehler, Madson (7), Ferguson (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Jansen 1-5. L_Boxberger 2-5. HRs_Arizona, Descalso (12). Los Angeles, Muncy (31).
___
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|2
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|04x—5
|9
|1
Kingham, Brault (6), Neverauskas (8) and Stallings; Teheran, Winkler (8), Venters (8), Brach (9) and Flowers, Suzuki. W_Venters 4-1. L_Brault 5-3. HRs_Atlanta, Acuna (23).