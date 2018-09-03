TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – All aboard the Mickey Mouse trains! Passengers riding the Taipei Metro Tamsui-Xinyi Line will find themselves surprised at the dazzling display of Disney characters on the interior and exterior of the trains running between Aug. 31, 2018 and Jan. 2, 2019!

A collaboration between Taipei's Department of Information and Tourism and Disney Taiwan, the project aims to promote Taipei tourism through the incorporation of international big-name brands with local services, according to the tourism agency.

The Disney-themed trains operating between MRT Tamsui and Xiangshan stations feature vivid decorations of characters including Micky Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and other adorable Disney mascots, seeking to liven up the travel experience for the riders.

The journey will encompass some of the most recommended tourist attractions in the capital of Taiwan, spanning historically-rich Beimen, Ximen, and Dadaocheng, as well as the landmark Taipei 101, foodies' must-visit night markets, and Yangmingshan, Maokong, and Beitou – which abound in natural scenery.

As part of the campaign, the tourism agency is holding a "Mickey stamp collection" activity, which involves downloading the Travel Taipei (現在玩台北) app and scanning hidden patterns of Mickey inside the MRT train cars. Passengers with six different patterns will be eligible to enter a monthly raffle promising the biggest prize of a Hong Kong Disneyland ticket!

Even those who only manage to collect one hidden Mickey stamp will be able to exchange it for coupons at designated stores or limited-edition Mickey Easycard sleeves.

To learn more about the promotional event, visit Travel Taipei.

Photos courtesy of FB Travel Taipei 台北旅遊網