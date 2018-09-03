  1. Home
Taiwan's Legislative Speaker meets US House speaker, senior lawmakers  

Su Jia-chyuan meets Paul Ryan, Cory Gardner and praises their support for Taiwan

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/03 10:25
Su Jia-chyuan, left, in conversation with Paul Ryan. (Image courtesy of Su Jia-chyuan's Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Legislative Speaker, Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) met with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, as well as other senior U.S. lawmakers during his visit to the U.S. for the memorial service of U.S. Senator John McCain from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.

In a Facebook post on Sept. 2, Su said that he met with Paul Ryan, Cory Gardner, and several other U.S. lawmakers in separate meetings on the sidelines of the memorial event. Su singled out Ryan and Gardner for their support for Taiwan, and their commitment to peace in the Asia-Pacific.

McCain died on Aug. 25 after a battle with brain cancer, he was 81 years old. McCain was a U.S. Navy Captain, Congressman, Senator and Republican candidate for the 2008 presidential election.

Su attended the memorial service for McCain at the Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 1, in representation of Taiwan, alongside Taiwan Representative to the U.S., Stanley Kao (高碩泰). Su expressed Taiwan's respect for the Arizona Senator, and gave thanks for his support for Taiwan, reported CNA.

During the memorial service, Su met with numerous U.S. lawmakers and foreign officials, according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States.

McCain was laid to rest at the U.S. Navy Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Sept. 2.


Cory Gardner, left, with Su Jia-chyuan. (Image courtesy of Su Jia-chyuan's Facebook)
Taiwan-U.S. relations
John McCain
Legislative Yuan
Su Jia-chyuan
US Congress

