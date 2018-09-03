TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Three separate drowning incidents were reported on two beaches in Yilan County within the space of two hours yesterday afternoon (Sept. 2), with the death toll now standing at three as three other people remain missing, while one person sustained a minor injury, reported TVBS.

The body of a 40-year-old woman surnamed Wei (魏) has been found. At 5:41 a.m., search and rescue personnel found the body of a female about 1.6 nautical miles from Nan'ao's Mystery Beach, raising the death toll to three.

At 6:47 a.m., the body was recovered and sent to the Northern Branch of the Coast Guard Administration. After being viewed by family members, the body was confirmed to be that of a 40-year-old woman surnamed Wei.

Three separate deadly incidents involving rogue waves were reported in Yilan County's Mystery Beach in Nan'ao and Neipei Beach yesterday. In the case of the woman surnamed Wei, she had been riding an all terrain vehicle (ATV) with her son surnamed Lee (李), 10, when they were suddenly washed out to sea by a rogue wave at 5:03 p.m. Lee still remains missing.

Earlier that day, also on Mystery Beach, a 52-year-old man surnamed Chou and his wife surnamed Liu, 50, were riding a ATV along with the 52-year-old ATV rental owner surnamed Ho, who was riding another ATV, when they along with their vehicles were washed out to sea by big waves at 3:06 p.m., reported CNA.

Rescuers said a Coast Guard Administration boat carried a male body to Nansing Inspection Office in Nan'ao at 6:36 p.m., and the body was confirmed to be Chou by his family, the report said. However, Liu and Ho were still missing, according to the report.

On Neipi beach in Su'ao, an eight-year-old girl, who was enjoying the beach with her family and friends, was suddenly swept out to sea by a rogue and a man jumped in the water to try to save her. The girl was washed ashore and survived, however, the man drowned and paramedics were unable to revive him.