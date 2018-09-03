NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have only a pair of unseeded opponents between themselves and a highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown at Flushing Meadows. Federer, the No. 2 seed, faces 55th-ranked John Millman; Djokovic, the No. 6 seed, takes on 68th-ranked Joao Sousa. Neither Millman nor Sousa ever has reached the final eight at any Grand Slam tournament. "He's got an aura about him. Definitely a player I've looked up to throughout my career. But it's like anything. I have never been a fan of playing anyone's reputation. When you go out on court, I think it's about engaging in a battle. I definitely won't be thinking about those things if I play against him," Millman said about facing Federer, with whom he practiced ahead of the grass-court portion of this season. "I want to start off at zero-all and not already being behind the 8-ball and playing someone's reputation. If you do that, I think you can get bogged down and you're in a bit of trouble." Those two matches will be in Arthur Ashe Stadium, as will 2006 champion Maria Sharapova vs. No. 30 Carla Suarez Navarro, and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys vs. No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova.

MONDAY'S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 91 degrees.

SUNDAY'S WEATHER

Cloudy. High of 81 degrees.

SUNDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's fourth round: No. 1 Rafael Nadal beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4; No. 9 Dominic Thiem beat No. 5 Kevin Anderson 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2); No. 11 John Isner beat No. 25 Milos Raonic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Women's fourth round: No. 3 Sloane Stephens beat No. 15 Elise Mertens 6-3, 6-3; No. 17 Serena Williams beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 4-6, 6-3; No. 8 Karolina Pliskova beat Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 6-4; No. 19 Anastasija Sevastova beat No. 7 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

STAT OF THE DAY

18 — Aces hit by Williams.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"When I have no time, I hit the best shots." — Stephens.

___

