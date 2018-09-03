RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An important museum in Rio de Janeiro is being engulfed by flames.

Firefighters were working late Sunday to put out a large fire at the National Museum in northern Rio. It wasn't immediately clear how the blaze began.

News portal G1, citing the museum, reported that nobody was injured and the fire began after the museum had closed for the day. An email sent to the museum late Sunday was not immediately returned.

Sgt. Moises Torres from the state's firefighting headquarters said there was no immediate information about injuries.

The museum is 200 years old. According to its website, it has thousands of items related to the history of Brazil and other countries. It is part of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.