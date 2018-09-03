LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matt Kemp beat the Diamondbacks for the second straight game, hitting a two-run double in the ninth inning that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers over Arizona 3-2 Sunday for sole possession of first place in the NL West.

A day after Kemp launched a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth against Archie Bradley, the Dodgers slugger tagged him again to break a tie for the division lead.

Kemp's one-out drive off the wall in left-center field put Los Angeles alone atop the West for the first time since Aug. 7. The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks by identical 3-2 scores three days in a row, after Arizona won the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

Brad Boxberger (2-5) started the ninth and put the potential tying and go-ahead runs on with consecutive walks to pinch-hitter Alex Verdugo and Max Muncy. The runners advanced on Enrique Hernandez's sacrifice bunt and set up Kemp, who pinch-hit in the seventh and stayed in the game.

Daniel Descalso homered leading off the ninth to put Arizona ahead 2-1. Descalso went deep to center field off Caleb Ferguson with the ball just eluding Cody Bellinger's glove as he reached over the wall.

Kenley Jansen (1-5) took over for Ferguson and got three outs.

The D-backs tied it at 1 on Alex Avila's bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Rookie Walker Buehler gave up a leadoff single to Paul Goldschmidt and a one-out walk to Descalso walked. Ryan Madson came on in his Dodgers debut after being acquired from the Nationals and promptly loaded the bases on a walk to Ketel Marte.

Bellinger caught Avila's fly and fired home. Goldschmidt's left leg caught the corner on the plate before catcher Yasmani Grandal tagged his upper body.

Goldschmidt was called out, but Arizona challenged it. After a 2 1/2-minute review, it was overturned, tying the game as Dodgers fans booed.

Muncy hit his 31st homer leading off the fifth for a 1-0 lead. The ball landed in the D-backs' bullpen in right, ending Arizona starter Clay Buchholz's streak of not allowing a run at 19 innings.

Buehler allowed one run and two hits in 6 1/3 innings. He tied his career high with nine strikeouts and walked three. He had two of the Dodgers' five hits, getting a pair of singles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: Recalled RHP Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed him on 60-day DL with a right oblique strain. ... RHP Ross Stripling (low back inflammation) had a bullpen in which he threw 20 pitches, rested and then threw another 25. He's set for a simulated game Wednesday against Dodgers hitters and could be activated late next week.

UP NEXT

D-backs: RHP Zack Godley (14-7, 4.42 ERA) starts Monday at San Diego in the opener of a two-game set. He is just shy of career highs in innings and strikeouts.

Dodgers: LHP Alex Wood (8-6, 3.42) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Mets and RHP Jacob deGrom (9-8, 1.68).

