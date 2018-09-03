|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|118
|459
|110
|156
|.340
|JMartinez Bos
|130
|499
|100
|168
|.337
|Altuve Hou
|115
|452
|69
|146
|.323
|Segura Sea
|124
|509
|82
|163
|.320
|Merrifield KC
|132
|520
|69
|162
|.312
|MSmith TB
|116
|374
|50
|115
|.307
|Trout LAA
|117
|398
|88
|122
|.307
|Brantley Cle
|122
|489
|75
|149
|.305
|Andujar NYY
|126
|485
|74
|146
|.301
|MDuffy TB
|114
|444
|49
|132
|.297
|Home Runs
KDavis, Oakland, 40; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 105; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Lowrie, Oakland, 85; NCruz, Seattle, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84.
|Pitching
Snell, Tampa Bay, 17-5; Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-9; Rodriguez, Boston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4.