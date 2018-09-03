CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Scott McCarron had a one-hop ace on the par-3 14th and closed with a birdie Sunday to successfully defend his Shaw Charity Classic title.

McCarron shot a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett at Canyon Meadows. The 53-year-old McCarron has seven PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning in Madison, Wisconsin, in June, after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

McCarron finished at 15-under 195. He birdied five of the first 13 holes, then had the hole-in-one on the 154-yard 14th with a 9-iron. He gave away a stroke with a bogey on the par-4 15th, birdied the par-3 16th and bogeyed the par-4 17th. On the par-5 18th, he found the left side of the fairway with a long drive and hit a 5-iron approach from 209 yards to 30 feet left of the hole to set up the winning two-putt birdie.

Durant, the second-round leader after a 63, shot 67. He bogeyed the 13th, 15th and 17th — missing a 1-foot putt on the par-4 17th — and birdied the par-5 18th.

Parel, the Boeing Classic winner last week in Washington, birdied the last for a 62.

Triplett had a 65. Needing birdie to force a playoff, he parred the 18th after driving short and right and leaving a wedge approach well short.

Miguel Angel Jimenez was fifth at 13 under after a 67.