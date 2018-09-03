Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 110 501 003—11 17 0 New York 200 100 022— 7 9 0

Boyd, A.Wilson (7), Coleman (8), Alcantara (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Lynn, Kahnle (4), Gray (5), Tarpley (9) and Romine, Higashioka. W_Boyd 9-12. L_Lynn 8-10. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (20), Reyes (1). New York, Voit (5), Hicks (24).

Baltimore 100 000 000—1 6 3 Kansas City 013 100 04x—9 14 0

Hess, Gilmartin (5), Wright Jr. (7), T.Scott (8) and Joseph; Lopez, Hill (8), McCarthy (9) and Viloria. W_Lopez 1-4. L_Hess 3-9. HRs_Baltimore, Villar (5).

Boston 000 000 000—0 5 0 Chicago 221 101 01x—8 15 0

Johnson, Poyner (2), Cuevas (4), R.Scott (7), Velazquez (8) and Swihart, Leon; Shields, Frare (7), Minaya (8), Santiago (9) and Smith. W_Shields 6-15. L_Johnson 4-4. HRs_Chicago, Palka (20), Anderson (18).

Minnesota 000 000 022— 4 8 3 Texas 200 019 15x—18 19 0

Moya, Littell (2), Duffey (6), Belisle (6), Busenitz (6), Reed (7), Gimenez (8) and Astudillo; Mendez, Butler (7) and Chirinos. W_Mendez 1-1. L_Moya 3-1. Sv_Butler (2). HRs_Minnesota, Cave (10), Gimenez (1). Texas, Mazara 2 (20), Chirinos (17), Robinson (2), Profar (15), Andrus (5).

INTERLEAGUE Toronto 102 030 000—6 8 0 Miami 000 010 000—1 6 2

Reid-Foley, Pannone (8) and Maile; Brigham, Graves (4), Wittgren (6), Ja.Guerra (8), Meyer (9) and Wallach. W_Reid-Foley 1-2. L_Brigham 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (19).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 200 070 000—9 10 0 Washington 013 000 000—4 9 0

Ju.Guerra, Woodruff (4), Cedeno (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; J.Rodriguez, Collins (5), A.Williams (6), Solis (8), Glover (9) and Kieboom. W_Woodruff 3-0. L_J.Rodriguez 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (27), Broxton (3). Washington, Difo (6).

Chicago 001 102 040—8 9 0 Philadelphia 000 000 001—1 10 0

Lester, J.Wilson (7), De La Rosa (8), Kintzler (9) and Contreras; Nola, Arano (6), Morgan (7), L.Garcia (8), Rios (8) and Alfaro. W_Lester 15-5. L_Nola 15-4. HRs_Chicago, Baez (30), Rizzo (23), Murphy (3).

Cincinnati 200 000 100 3—6 7 0 St. Louis 000 200 010 1—4 9 0

(10 innings)

DeSclafani, Peralta (4), Sims (5), Hughes (7), Lorenzen (9), Iglesias (10) and Casali; Weaver, Webb (5), Leone (6), C.Martinez (7), Hudson (8), Norris (10), Cecil (10) and Molina, Pena. W_Lorenzen 2-1. L_Norris 3-4. Sv_Iglesias (25). HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (31), Dixon (4).

New York 020 000 020—4 7 1 San Francisco 001 000 000—1 2 0

Syndergaard and Nido; Stratton, Black (7), Dyson (8), Blach (9) and Hundley. W_Syndergaard 10-3. L_Stratton 9-8. HRs_New York, Conforto (20).