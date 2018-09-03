Greek sailors announced plans to walk off the job for 24 hours on Monday after employers rejected their demand for a 5 percent pay rise.

The federation of Greek seamen said in a statement there would be no ferries operating in the Aegean or Ionian seas, where a number of islands rely on sea transport.

Ferry workers were subject to an eight-year pay freeze under Greece's international bailout program, which ended last month. To avoid bankruptcy, the country took on rescue loans worth €260 billion ($300 billion) that were tied to austerity measures and spending cuts.

The seamen's union launched the stoppage after bosses responded to their request for a 5 percent salary rise by offering a 1 percent increase this year, followed by another 1 percent bump from next June.

Greek radio reported that last-ditch talks aimed to avert the strike collapsed on Sunday.

Tourists unlikely to be stranded

Although the European summer holiday season is winding down, the Greek islands still attract a significant number of visitors in early September. It's also a time when many Greeks are returning to cities on the mainland after a vacation on the islands.

Authorities said they did not expect many tourists to be stranded, however, as shipping companies did not sell tickets for Monday and had already informed travelers last week of the possibility of a walkout. Ferry operators also scheduled extra trips on Sunday to meet demand.

