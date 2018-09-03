United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 18 3 6 60 55 26 Louisville 13 5 8 47 52 32 Pittsburgh 12 4 10 46 32 16 Charleston 11 4 12 45 38 28 Bethlehem Steel 12 11 6 42 49 36 Indy 11 7 9 42 37 33 New York Red Bulls II 10 7 10 40 59 48 Nashville 10 8 8 38 26 19 Ottawa 10 13 5 35 24 34 North Carolina 9 10 7 34 42 37 Penn 8 9 8 32 32 32 Charlotte 8 11 8 32 33 46 Tampa Bay 8 11 7 31 36 36 Richmond 6 17 4 22 24 60 Atlanta 2 4 13 8 20 26 53 Toronto II 3 19 3 12 28 55 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Real Monarchs 17 7 2 53 46 28 Phoenix 15 6 5 50 53 28 Orange County 15 7 5 50 52 28 Sacramento 13 7 7 46 33 29 Portland II 14 11 3 45 49 43 Reno 11 6 9 42 41 33 Swope Park Rangers 11 9 7 40 38 44 Saint Louis 10 8 9 39 35 32 San Antonio 10 9 7 37 32 36 OKC Energy 10 12 5 35 36 39 Fresno 8 9 11 35 38 31 Colorado Springs 10 15 4 34 30 31 LA Galaxy II 8 13 6 30 47 52 Las Vegas 7 13 6 27 36 55 Rio Grande Valley 4 10 12 24 25 32 Seattle II 5 16 3 18 25 49 Tulsa 2 13 10 16 26 54

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 28

Reno 2, Las Vegas 1

Wednesday, August 29

Pittsburgh 2, Indy 2, tie

San Antonio 3, Rio Grande Valley 1

Swope Park Rangers 2, Tulsa 1

Colorado Springs 1, Real Monarchs 0

Saint Louis 1, Seattle II 1, tie

Friday, August 31

New York Red Bulls II 1, Ottawa 0

Charleston 2, Louisville 2, tie

Atlanta 2 2, Toronto II 1

Saturday, September 1

Richmond 1, Indy 1, tie

Tampa Bay 3, North Carolina 0

Charlotte 1, Nashville 0

Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1

Portland II 1, Saint Louis 0

Reno 1, Fresno 1, tie

LA Galaxy II 3, Colorado Springs 1

Sunday, September 2

Penn 3, Bethlehem Steel 1

Orange County at Seattle II, 4:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Monday, September 3

San Antonio at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 5

New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Tulsa at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Thursday, September 6

Ottawa at Toronto II, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 7

Bethlehem Steel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 8

Atlanta 2 at Penn, 7 p.m.

Nashville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Reno at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Seattle II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.

Sunday, September 9

Fresno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Portland II, 5 p.m.