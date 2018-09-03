United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|18
|3
|6
|60
|55
|26
|Louisville
|13
|5
|8
|47
|52
|32
|Pittsburgh
|12
|4
|10
|46
|32
|16
|Charleston
|11
|4
|12
|45
|38
|28
|Bethlehem Steel
|12
|11
|6
|42
|49
|36
|Indy
|11
|7
|9
|42
|37
|33
|New York Red Bulls II
|10
|7
|10
|40
|59
|48
|Nashville
|10
|8
|8
|38
|26
|19
|Ottawa
|10
|13
|5
|35
|24
|34
|North Carolina
|9
|10
|7
|34
|42
|37
|Penn
|8
|9
|8
|32
|32
|32
|Charlotte
|8
|11
|8
|32
|33
|46
|Tampa Bay
|8
|11
|7
|31
|36
|36
|Richmond
|6
|17
|4
|22
|24
|60
|Atlanta 2
|4
|13
|8
|20
|26
|53
|Toronto II
|3
|19
|3
|12
|28
|55
|Western Conference
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Real Monarchs
|17
|7
|2
|53
|46
|28
|Phoenix
|15
|6
|5
|50
|53
|28
|Orange County
|15
|7
|5
|50
|52
|28
|Sacramento
|13
|7
|7
|46
|33
|29
|Portland II
|14
|11
|3
|45
|49
|43
|Reno
|11
|6
|9
|42
|41
|33
|Swope Park Rangers
|11
|9
|7
|40
|38
|44
|Saint Louis
|10
|8
|9
|39
|35
|32
|San Antonio
|10
|9
|7
|37
|32
|36
|OKC Energy
|10
|12
|5
|35
|36
|39
|Fresno
|8
|9
|11
|35
|38
|31
|Colorado Springs
|10
|15
|4
|34
|30
|31
|LA Galaxy II
|8
|13
|6
|30
|47
|52
|Las Vegas
|7
|13
|6
|27
|36
|55
|Rio Grande Valley
|4
|10
|12
|24
|25
|32
|Seattle II
|5
|16
|3
|18
|25
|49
|Tulsa
|2
|13
|10
|16
|26
|54
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
|Tuesday, August 28
Reno 2, Las Vegas 1
|Wednesday, August 29
Pittsburgh 2, Indy 2, tie
San Antonio 3, Rio Grande Valley 1
Swope Park Rangers 2, Tulsa 1
Colorado Springs 1, Real Monarchs 0
Saint Louis 1, Seattle II 1, tie
|Friday, August 31
New York Red Bulls II 1, Ottawa 0
Charleston 2, Louisville 2, tie
Atlanta 2 2, Toronto II 1
|Saturday, September 1
Richmond 1, Indy 1, tie
Tampa Bay 3, North Carolina 0
Charlotte 1, Nashville 0
Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1
Portland II 1, Saint Louis 0
Reno 1, Fresno 1, tie
LA Galaxy II 3, Colorado Springs 1
|Sunday, September 2
Penn 3, Bethlehem Steel 1
Orange County at Seattle II, 4:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
|Monday, September 3
San Antonio at Real Monarchs, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday, September 5
New York Red Bulls II at Indy, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Tulsa at Seattle II, 10 p.m.
|Thursday, September 6
Ottawa at Toronto II, 8 p.m.
|Friday, September 7
Bethlehem Steel at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
|Saturday, September 8
Atlanta 2 at Penn, 7 p.m.
Nashville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Phoenix at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Real Monarchs at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Reno at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
OKC Energy at Orange County, 10 p.m.
Seattle II at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Las Vegas, 11 p.m.
|Sunday, September 9
Fresno at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Portland II, 5 p.m.