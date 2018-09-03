Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|110
|501
|003—11
|17
|0
|New York
|200
|100
|022—
|7
|9
|0
Boyd, Wilson (7), Coleman (8), Alcantara (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Lynn, Kahnle (4), Gray (5), Tarpley (9) and Romine, Higashioka. W_Boyd 9-12. L_Lynn 8-10. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (20), Reyes (1). New York, Voit (5), Hicks (24).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|102
|030
|000—6
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|2
Reid-Foley, Pannone (8) and Maile; Brigham, Graves (4), Wittgren (6), Ja.Guerra (8), Meyer (9) and Wallach. W_Reid-Foley 1-2. L_Brigham 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|200
|070
|000—9
|10
|0
|Washington
|013
|000
|000—4
|9
|0
Ju.Guerra, Woodruff (4), Cedeno (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; J.Rodriguez, Collins (5), Williams (6), Solis (8), Glover (9) and Kieboom. W_Woodruff 3-0. L_J.Rodriguez 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (27), Broxton (3). Washington, Difo (6).