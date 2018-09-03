Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 110 501 003—11 17 0 New York 200 100 022— 7 9 0

Boyd, Wilson (7), Coleman (8), Alcantara (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Lynn, Kahnle (4), Gray (5), Tarpley (9) and Romine, Higashioka. W_Boyd 9-12. L_Lynn 8-10. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (20), Reyes (1). New York, Voit (5), Hicks (24).

___

INTERLEAGUE Toronto 102 030 000—6 8 0 Miami 000 010 000—1 6 2

Reid-Foley, Pannone (8) and Maile; Brigham, Graves (4), Wittgren (6), Ja.Guerra (8), Meyer (9) and Wallach. W_Reid-Foley 1-2. L_Brigham 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Milwaukee 200 070 000—9 10 0 Washington 013 000 000—4 9 0

Ju.Guerra, Woodruff (4), Cedeno (8), Knebel (9) and Pina; J.Rodriguez, Collins (5), Williams (6), Solis (8), Glover (9) and Kieboom. W_Woodruff 3-0. L_J.Rodriguez 2-2. HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (27), Broxton (3). Washington, Difo (6).