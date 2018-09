BC-TEN--US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Sunday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Fourth Round

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (9), Austria, def. Kevin Anderson (5), South Africa, 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Women's Singles

Fourth Round

Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Ashleigh Barty (18), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

Third Round

Austin Krajicek, United States and Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Jurgen Melzer, Austria and Nikola Mektic, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-3, 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-2.

Irina Khromacheva, Russia and Dalila Jakupovic, Slovenia, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia and Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 6-1.

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang, China, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia and Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.

Kristina Mladenovic, France and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, def. Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Raquel Atawo (14), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (5), Czech Republic, def. Rajeev Ram, United States and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia and Latisha Chan (4), Taiwan, , walkover.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia and Abigail Spears (8), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Franko Skugor, Croatia and Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand and Katarina Srebotnik (7), Slovenia, 4-6, 6-4, 16-14.

Juniors Men's Singles

First Round

Chun Hsin Tseng (1), Taiwan, def. Toby Alex Kodat, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Philip Henning, South Africa, def. Nicolas Alvarez Varona, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Timofey Skatov (5), Kazakhstan, def. Martin Damm, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Jonas Forejtek, Czech Republic, def. Naoki Tajima (8), Japan, 6-1, 6-3.

Trey Hilderbrand, United States, def. Tao Mu (12), China, 7-6, 2-6, 6-2.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Stefan Dostanic, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Cannon Kingsley, United States, def. Gilbert Soares Klier Junior (9), Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

Dalibor Svrcina, Czech Republic, def. Tyler Zink, United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Sebastian Baez (2), Argentina, def. Dostanbek Tashbulatov, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 7-5.

Juniors Women's Singles

First Round

Cori Gauff (1), United States, def. Lulu Sun, Switzerland, 7-5, 6-3.

Selma Stefania Cadar, Romania, def. Ana Geller, Argentina, 7-5, 2-0, ret.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Ana Makatsaria, Georgia, 6-2, 7-6.

Xiyu Wang (3), China, def. Emma Navarro, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (8), Canada, def. Elysia Bolton, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Kamilla Bartone, Latvia, def. Maria Lourdes Carle (10), Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.