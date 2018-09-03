England vs India 4th Test Scoreboard

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday at the end of the fourth test between England and India on Day 4 at the Rose Bowl:

England 1st Innings: 246 India 1st Innings: 273 England 2nd Innings (Overnight: 260-8)

Alastair Cook c Rahul b Bumrah 12

Keaton Jennings lbw b Shami 36

Moeen Ali c Rahul b Sharma 9

Joe Root run out (Shami) 48

Jonny Bairstow b Shami 0

Ben Stokes c Rahane b Ashwin 30

Jos Buttler lbw b Sharma 69

Sam Curran run out (Sharma/Pant) 46

Adil Rashid c Pant b Shami 11

Stuart Broad c Pant b Shami 0

James Anderson not out 1

Extras: (7b, 2lb) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 271

Overs: 96.1

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-33, 3-92, 4-92, 5-122, 6-178, 7-233, 8-260, 9-260, 10-271.

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 37.1-7-84-1, Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-51-1, Ishant Sharma 15-4-36-2, Mohammed Shami 16-0-57-4, Hardik Pandya 9-0-34-0.

India 2nd Innings

Shikhar Dhawan c Stokes b Anderson 17

Lokesh Rahul b Broad 0

Cheteshwar Pujar lbw b Anderson 5

Virat Kohli c Cook b Ali 58

Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Ali 51

Hardik Pandya c Root b Stokes 0

Rishabh Pant c Cook b Ali 18

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Curran 25

Ishant Sharma lbw b Stokes 0

Mohammed Shami c Anderson b Ali 8

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (1lb, 1w) 2

TOTAL: (all out) 184

Overs: 69.4

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-17, 3-22, 4-123, 5-127, 6-150, 7-153, 8-154, 9-163, 10-184.

Bowling: James Anderson 11-2-33-2, Stuart Broad 10-2-23-1, Moeen Ali 26-3-71-4, Ben Stokes 12-3-34-2, Sam Curran 3.4-2-1-1, Adil Rashid 7-3-21-0.

Toss: England.

Result: England won by 60 runs.

Series: England leads 3-1.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Australia and Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.