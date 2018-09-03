BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Matches
Swansea 0, Crystal Palace 1
Bournemouth 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Leeds 0, Preston 2
QPR 3, Bristol Rovers 1
Brighton 0, Southampton 1
AFC Wimbledon 1, West Ham 3
Burton Albion 1, Aston Villa 0
Newport County 0, Oxford United 3
Blackburn 4, Lincoln City 1
Walsall 4, Macclesfield Town 6
Cardiff 1, Norwich 3
Brentford 1, Cheltenham 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Wolverhampton 2
Fulham 2, Exeter 0
Wycombe 6, Forest Green Rovers 5
Doncaster 1, Blackpool 2
Leicester 4, Fleetwood Town 0
Hull 0, Derby 4
Middlesbrough 2, Rochdale 1
West Brom 2, Mansfield Town 1
Stoke 2, Huddersfield 0
|Wednesday's Matches
Nottingham Forest 3, Newcastle 1
Millwall 3, Plymouth 2
Everton 3, Rotherham 1
Reading 0, Watford 2
|Saturday's Matches
Leicester 1, Liverpool 2
West Ham 0, Wolverhampton 1
Brighton 2, Fulham 2
Everton 1, Huddersfield 1
Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0
Man City 2, Newcastle 1
|Sunday's Matches
Cardiff 2, Arsenal 3
Burnley 0, Man United 2
Watford 2, Tottenham 1
|Friday's Match
Leeds 0, Middlesbrough 0
|Saturday's Matches
Hull 1, Derby 2
Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
West Brom 2, Stoke 1
Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 1
Wigan 1, Rotherham 0
Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Preston 2, Bolton 2
Birmingham 0, QPR 0
Millwall 1, Swansea 2
|Sunday's Matches
Ipswich 1, Norwich 1
Bristol City 4, Blackburn 1
|Saturday's Matches
Portsmouth 3, Plymouth 0
Shrewsbury 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1
Wycombe 1, Luton Town 1
Southend 1, Charlton 2
Accrington Stanley 1, Scunthorpe 1
Coventry 0, Rochdale 1
Burton Albion 3, AFC Wimbledon 0
Barnsley 2, Gillingham 1
Peterborough 1, Doncaster 1
Walsall 0, Blackpool 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford 1
|Saturday's Matches
Swindon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0
Cheltenham 1, Colchester 3
Exeter 0, Lincoln City 3
Bury 3, Morecambe 2
Grimsby Town 0, Yeovil 1
Oldham 2, Crawley Town 1
Northampton 1, Tranmere Rovers 1
Notts County 1, Forest Green Rovers 3
Crewe 3, Macclesfield Town 0
Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 1
Port Vale 1, Newport County 2