PARIS (AP) — Two first-half headers from corners helped Rennes beat Bordeaux 2-0 in the French league on Sunday.

Midfielder Benjamin Andre netted in the 12th minute when he headed home former France midfielder Clement Grenier's corner from the right.

Four minutes later, defender Ramy Bensebaini headed in Benjamin Bourigeaud's corner from the left.

Striker M'Baye Niang made his Rennes debut midway through the second half after joining on loan from Serie A side Torino.

Rennes has seven points from four games, and Bordeaux is 19th with three points.

Also Sunday, Saint-Etienne drew 0-0 at home to Amiens.

Later, Monaco hosted Marseille with both teams searching for form. Marseille lost 6-1 at Monaco last season.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain won 4-2 at Nimes on Saturday for a fourth straight win.

