BERLIN (AP) — Schalke's poor start to the new Bundesliga season continued Sunday with a 2-0 home defeat against Hertha Berlin.

Hertha goalkeeper Rune Jarstein produced a brilliant save in injury time to deny Mark Uth an equalizer and help preserve his team's second win from two games.

Schalke, which finished second last season, now has two defeats from two after losing its opening game to Wolfsburg. It had players sent off in both games, with Yevhen Konoplyanka dismissed in injury time for hauling down Hertha substitute Dennis Jastrzembski as the last man.

Ondrej Duda, who got Hertha's opening goal in the first half, sealed the win from the resulting free kick, firing the ball inside the top left corner.

Earlier, promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf earned its first point on its return to the league with a 1-1 draw at Leipzig.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports