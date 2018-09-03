JERUSALEM (AP) — Rodrigo Duterte, accused of committing human rights violations as part of his deadly crackdown on drugs, is on a four-day visit to Israel, the first visit of a Philippine president to the country.

Ahead of his arrival Sunday, he said he looks forward to cooperation on issues including "defense and security, law enforcement, economic development, trade (and) investments and labor."

Sales of Israeli weapons to his government are high on the agenda.

Duterte drew outrage in 2016 when he compared his anti-drug campaign to the Holocaust and said he would be "happy to slaughter" 3 million addicts. He later apologized.

Thousands of suspects have been killed in his drug crackdown, alarming human rights groups and U.N. watchdogs.

He is set to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders.