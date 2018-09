SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — England beat India by 60 runs on Day 4 of the fourth test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday to win the five-match series by taking an insurmountable 3-1 lead:

England 246 (Sam Curran 78; Jasprit Bumrah 3-46) and 271 (Jos Buttler 69, Joe Root 48; Mohammed Shami 4-57) def. India 273 (Cheteshwar Pujara 132 not out, Virat Kohli 46; Moeen Ali 5-63) and 184 (Kohli 58, Ajinkya Rahane 51; Ali 4-71) by 60 runs.