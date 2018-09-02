|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Liverpool
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|12
|Chelsea
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|3
|12
|Man City
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3
|10
|Tottenham
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|9
|Watford
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|9
|Bournemouth
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Everton
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|6
|6
|Leicester
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|8
|6
|Wolverhampton
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|5
|5
|Southampton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Fulham
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|9
|4
|Brighton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|7
|4
|Man United
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Crystal Palace
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Cardiff
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|2
|Huddersfield
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|10
|2
|Newcastle
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|1
|Burnley
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|7
|1
|West Ham
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Leicester 1, Liverpool 2
West Ham 0, Wolverhampton 1
Brighton 2, Fulham 2
Everton 1, Huddersfield 1
Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2
Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0
Man City 2, Newcastle 1
|Sunday, Sept. 2
Cardiff 2, Arsenal 3
Burnley vs. Man United 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 15
Tottenham vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT
Man City vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
Chelsea vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Man United 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 16
Wolverhampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT
Everton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 17
Southampton vs. Brighton 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 22
Fulham vs. Watford 1130 GMT
Liverpool vs. Southampton 1400 GMT
Cardiff vs. Man City 1400 GMT
Man United vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Tottenham 1630 GMT
|Leeds
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|4
|14
|Middlesbrough
|6
|4
|2
|0
|9
|2
|14
|Sheffield United
|6
|4
|0
|2
|12
|8
|12
|Derby
|6
|4
|0
|2
|10
|8
|12
|Brentford
|6
|3
|2
|1
|12
|6
|11
|Bristol City
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|6
|11
|Swansea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|7
|5
|11
|Bolton
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|8
|11
|West Brom
|6
|3
|1
|2
|15
|9
|10
|Wigan
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|10
|Sheffield Wednesday
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|9
|10
|Aston Villa
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|11
|9
|Blackburn
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|8
|9
|Nottingham Forest
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|8
|7
|Rotherham
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|11
|6
|Millwall
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|8
|5
|Norwich
|6
|1
|2
|3
|9
|12
|5
|Stoke
|6
|1
|2
|3
|7
|11
|5
|Preston
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|9
|5
|Birmingham
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|6
|4
|Hull
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|11
|4
|QPR
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|13
|4
|Ipswich
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|9
|3
|Reading
|6
|0
|2
|4
|5
|9
|2
|Friday, Aug. 31
Leeds 0, Middlesbrough 0
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Hull 1, Derby 2
Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2
West Brom 2, Stoke 1
Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 1
Wigan 1, Rotherham 0
Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1
Preston 2, Bolton 2
Birmingham 0, QPR 0
Millwall 1, Swansea 2
|Sunday, Sept. 2
Ipswich 1, Norwich 1
Bristol City 4, Blackburn 1
|Friday, Sept. 14
Birmingham vs. West Brom 1845 GMT
|Peterborough
|6
|5
|1
|0
|16
|5
|16
|Portsmouth
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|3
|16
|Barnsley
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|3
|14
|Sunderland
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|5
|14
|Walsall
|6
|4
|2
|0
|10
|5
|14
|Fleetwood Town
|6
|3
|2
|1
|11
|4
|11
|Doncaster
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|4
|9
|Accrington Stanley
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|8
|9
|Luton Town
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|8
|Charlton
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|8
|Blackpool
|6
|1
|4
|1
|4
|3
|7
|Gillingham
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|10
|7
|Southend
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8
|7
|Rochdale
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|13
|7
|Burton Albion
|6
|2
|0
|4
|7
|9
|6
|Wycombe
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Bradford
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|8
|6
|Scunthorpe
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|13
|6
|Coventry
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|6
|5
|AFC Wimbledon
|6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|8
|5
|Bristol Rovers
|6
|1
|1
|4
|6
|9
|4
|Oxford United
|6
|1
|1
|4
|7
|15
|4
|Shrewsbury
|6
|0
|3
|3
|4
|7
|3
|Plymouth
|6
|0
|2
|4
|4
|13
|2
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Portsmouth 3, Plymouth 0
Shrewsbury 1, Bristol Rovers 1
Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1
Wycombe 1, Luton Town 1
Southend 1, Charlton 2
Accrington Stanley 1, Scunthorpe 1
Coventry 0, Rochdale 1
Burton Albion 3, AFC Wimbledon 0
Barnsley 2, Gillingham 1
Peterborough 1, Doncaster 1
Walsall 0, Blackpool 0
Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford 1
|Saturday, Sept. 8
Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth 1230 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 9
Oxford United vs. Coventry 1100 GMT
|Lincoln City
|6
|5
|1
|0
|14
|4
|16
|Newport County
|6
|4
|1
|1
|8
|7
|13
|Milton Keynes Dons
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|12
|Colchester
|6
|3
|2
|1
|13
|4
|11
|Yeovil
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|3
|11
|Oldham
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|5
|11
|Forest Green
|6
|2
|4
|0
|10
|5
|10
|Mansfield Town
|6
|2
|4
|0
|8
|4
|10
|Exeter
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|6
|10
|Carlisle
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|7
|10
|Tranmere
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|9
|Swindon
|6
|2
|3
|1
|11
|12
|9
|Stevenage
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|8
|Crewe
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|8
|7
|Bury
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|7
|Crawley Town
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|10
|7
|Cambridge United
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|10
|7
|Northampton
|6
|1
|3
|2
|7
|8
|6
|Port Vale
|6
|2
|0
|4
|6
|7
|6
|Grimsby Town
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|5
|Cheltenham
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|7
|4
|Morecambe
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|14
|3
|Macclesfield
|6
|0
|2
|4
|5
|13
|2
|Notts County
|6
|0
|1
|5
|6
|16
|1
|Saturday, Sept. 1
Swindon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0
Cheltenham 1, Colchester 3
Exeter 0, Lincoln City 3
Bury 3, Morecambe 2
Grimsby Town 0, Yeovil 1
Oldham 2, Crawley Town 1
Northampton 1, Tranmere 1
Notts County 1, Forest Green 3
Crewe 3, Macclesfield 0
Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 1
Port Vale 1, Newport County 2
|Saturday, Sept. 8
Morecambe vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Mansfield Town ppd.
Cambridge United vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Notts County 1400 GMT