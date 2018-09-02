  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/02 23:19
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 4 4 0 0 9 1 12
Chelsea 4 4 0 0 10 3 12
Man City 4 3 1 0 11 3 10
Tottenham 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
Watford 3 3 0 0 7 2 9
Bournemouth 4 2 1 1 6 5 7
Everton 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
Leicester 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
Arsenal 4 2 0 2 8 8 6
Wolverhampton 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
Southampton 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
Fulham 4 1 1 2 7 9 4
Brighton 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
Man United 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 3 6 3
Cardiff 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
Huddersfield 4 0 2 2 2 10 2
Newcastle 4 0 1 3 3 6 1
Burnley 3 0 1 2 3 7 1
West Ham 4 0 0 4 2 10 0
Saturday, Sept. 1

Leicester 1, Liverpool 2

West Ham 0, Wolverhampton 1

Brighton 2, Fulham 2

Everton 1, Huddersfield 1

Crystal Palace 0, Southampton 2

Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 0

Man City 2, Newcastle 1

Sunday, Sept. 2

Cardiff 2, Arsenal 3

Burnley vs. Man United 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Tottenham 1500 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 15

Tottenham vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT

Man City vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Chelsea vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Man United 1630 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 16

Wolverhampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT

Everton vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Monday, Sept. 17

Southampton vs. Brighton 1900 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 22

Fulham vs. Watford 1130 GMT

Liverpool vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Cardiff vs. Man City 1400 GMT

Man United vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Burnley vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Tottenham 1630 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 6 4 2 0 14 4 14
Middlesbrough 6 4 2 0 9 2 14
Sheffield United 6 4 0 2 12 8 12
Derby 6 4 0 2 10 8 12
Brentford 6 3 2 1 12 6 11
Bristol City 6 3 2 1 11 6 11
Swansea 6 3 2 1 7 5 11
Bolton 6 3 2 1 8 8 11
West Brom 6 3 1 2 15 9 10
Wigan 6 3 1 2 11 8 10
Sheffield Wednesday 6 3 1 2 9 9 10
Aston Villa 6 2 3 1 11 11 9
Blackburn 6 2 3 1 7 8 9
Nottingham Forest 6 1 4 1 8 8 7
Rotherham 6 2 0 4 5 11 6
Millwall 6 1 2 3 6 8 5
Norwich 6 1 2 3 9 12 5
Stoke 6 1 2 3 7 11 5
Preston 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
Birmingham 6 0 4 2 4 6 4
Hull 6 1 1 4 6 11 4
QPR 6 1 1 4 3 13 4
Ipswich 6 0 3 3 5 9 3
Reading 6 0 2 4 5 9 2
Friday, Aug. 31

Leeds 0, Middlesbrough 0

Saturday, Sept. 1

Hull 1, Derby 2

Reading 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2

West Brom 2, Stoke 1

Sheffield United 4, Aston Villa 1

Wigan 1, Rotherham 0

Brentford 2, Nottingham Forest 1

Preston 2, Bolton 2

Birmingham 0, QPR 0

Millwall 1, Swansea 2

Sunday, Sept. 2

Ipswich 1, Norwich 1

Bristol City 4, Blackburn 1

Friday, Sept. 14

Birmingham vs. West Brom 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Peterborough 6 5 1 0 16 5 16
Portsmouth 6 5 1 0 12 3 16
Barnsley 6 4 2 0 14 3 14
Sunderland 6 4 2 0 13 5 14
Walsall 6 4 2 0 10 5 14
Fleetwood Town 6 3 2 1 11 4 11
Doncaster 6 2 3 1 7 4 9
Accrington Stanley 6 2 3 1 8 8 9
Luton Town 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
Charlton 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
Blackpool 6 1 4 1 4 3 7
Gillingham 6 2 1 3 9 10 7
Southend 6 2 1 3 7 8 7
Rochdale 6 2 1 3 7 13 7
Burton Albion 6 2 0 4 7 9 6
Wycombe 6 1 3 2 5 8 6
Bradford 6 2 0 4 4 8 6
Scunthorpe 6 1 3 2 6 13 6
Coventry 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
AFC Wimbledon 6 1 2 3 3 8 5
Bristol Rovers 6 1 1 4 6 9 4
Oxford United 6 1 1 4 7 15 4
Shrewsbury 6 0 3 3 4 7 3
Plymouth 6 0 2 4 4 13 2
Saturday, Sept. 1

Portsmouth 3, Plymouth 0

Shrewsbury 1, Bristol Rovers 1

Sunderland 1, Oxford United 1

Wycombe 1, Luton Town 1

Southend 1, Charlton 2

Accrington Stanley 1, Scunthorpe 1

Coventry 0, Rochdale 1

Burton Albion 3, AFC Wimbledon 0

Barnsley 2, Gillingham 1

Peterborough 1, Doncaster 1

Walsall 0, Blackpool 0

Fleetwood Town 2, Bradford 1

Saturday, Sept. 8

Bristol Rovers vs. Plymouth 1230 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 9

Oxford United vs. Coventry 1100 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 6 5 1 0 14 4 16
Newport County 6 4 1 1 8 7 13
Milton Keynes Dons 6 3 3 0 6 3 12
Colchester 6 3 2 1 13 4 11
Yeovil 6 3 2 1 9 3 11
Oldham 6 3 2 1 9 5 11
Forest Green 6 2 4 0 10 5 10
Mansfield Town 6 2 4 0 8 4 10
Exeter 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
Carlisle 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
Tranmere 6 2 3 1 7 6 9
Swindon 6 2 3 1 11 12 9
Stevenage 6 2 2 2 6 6 8
Crewe 6 2 1 3 9 8 7
Bury 6 2 1 3 8 9 7
Crawley Town 6 2 1 3 8 10 7
Cambridge United 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
Northampton 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
Port Vale 6 2 0 4 6 7 6
Grimsby Town 6 1 2 3 5 8 5
Cheltenham 6 1 1 4 3 7 4
Morecambe 6 1 0 5 3 14 3
Macclesfield 6 0 2 4 5 13 2
Notts County 6 0 1 5 6 16 1
Saturday, Sept. 1

Swindon 1, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Mansfield Town 1, Carlisle 0

Cheltenham 1, Colchester 3

Exeter 0, Lincoln City 3

Bury 3, Morecambe 2

Grimsby Town 0, Yeovil 1

Oldham 2, Crawley Town 1

Northampton 1, Tranmere 1

Notts County 1, Forest Green 3

Crewe 3, Macclesfield 0

Stevenage 0, Cambridge United 1

Port Vale 1, Newport County 2

Saturday, Sept. 8

Morecambe vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town ppd.

Cambridge United vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Notts County 1400 GMT