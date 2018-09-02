AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — If elections were decided by viral videos and fawning media profiles, Democrat Beto O'Rourke would win Texas' Senate race in a landslide.

He's gone viral defending NFL players' right to protest during the national anthem and skateboarding. He's been compared to a young Barack Obama.

So far, O'Rourke has capitalized on the hype machine. His fundraising is strong and he's going on "Ellen" this week.

But he still faces an uphill battle against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz — and problems may loom since voters sometimes punish candidates for too much ambition, especially if they've not won anything yet.

President Donald Trump may be testing the theory that candidates should stay humble. Still, all this attention may not translate to O'Rourke voters back in Texas.