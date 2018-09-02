MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Suspected Muslim militants have detonated a second bomb in less than a week in a southern Philippine town, killing at least one and wounding 15.

The regional military commander says the homemade bomb went off late Sunday near an internet cafe in Isulan town in Sultan Kudarat province. Troops put the town in a security lockdown shortly after the attack.

The commander says three of the wounded were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A bomb concealed in a bag went off near a night market in Isulan on Wednesday, leaving three people dead and 35 wounded.

Military officials blamed both bombings on the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters, a small but hard-line group that has aligned itself to the Islamic State group.