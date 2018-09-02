TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Three drowning incidents at two beaches in Yilan County caused two deaths, four people missing and an injured girl on Sunday, according to a Central News Agency report.

A eight-year-old girl surnamed Hung went to Neipi Beach in Nanfangao with her family and friends in the afternoon, and when Hung’s father was parking his car, the girl and other family members and friends went to play on the beach, the report said. When big waves stroke the shore, Hung was washed out to sea, and a man surnamed Wu who saw what’s happening went into the water immediately in an attempt to rescue the girl, according to the report.

Not long after that, the girl was washed up to the shore and she was conscious, but Wu was bobbing up and down in the sea, the report said. Yilan County Fire Bureau received a report about the incident at 4:32 p.m. and dispatched rescuers to the beach immediately.

Wu had lost vital signs when he was pulled up from the sea, and rescuers administered CPR on him before he was sent to a hospital in Suao, where he died after receiving 30 minutes of emergency treatment.

In addition, at the so called "secret beach" in Nan'ao Township where a big sea cave is located, two other drowning incidents happened on Sunday afternoon.

A 52-yaer-old man surnamed Chou and his wife surnamed Liu, 52, were riding a beach buggy along with the 52-year-old beach buggy rental owner surnamed Ho, who was riding another beach buggy by himself, when they along with their buggies were washed out to sea by big waves at 3:06 p.m., the report said.

Rescuers said a Coast Guard Administration boat carried a male body to Nansing Inspection Office in Nanfangao at 6:36 p.m., and the body was confirmed as Chou by his family, the report said. However, Liu and Ho were still missing, according to the report.

Not far from where the three beach buggy riders fell victim to the waves, a 40-year-old mother surnamed Wei and her son surnamed Lee, 10, were also washed out to sea by long waves at 5:3 p.m., the report said. Both of them remain missing at press time as seaborne, airborne and land rescue efforts are being conducted, the report said.

