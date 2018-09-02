CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A new exhibition at the Harvard Art Museums explores how the ancients literally partied in beast mode.

"Animal-Shaped Vessels from the Ancient World: Feasting with Gods, Heroes, and Kings" opens Friday at the Harvard Art Museums. It offers visitors a glimpse of six dozen elaborate drinking and pouring vessels spanning three millennia and three continents — all shaped like real or mythological beasts.

Curator Susanne Ebbinghaus says the display explores the primal connection between humans, animals and libation.

Archaeologists long have marveled at how much animal-themed drinkware used in songs, speeches, prayers and other rituals has survived the ravages of time.

One cup on show, in the form of a snarling lion, is believed to date to the early 2000s B.C.