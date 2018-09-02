TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A 58-year-old man surnamed Wu died on Sunday after he crashed his powered paraglider into a river in Yilan County, media reports said.

Powered paragliding is a form of ultralight aviation involving a backpack engine and parachute.

Yilan County Fire Bureau received a report at 9:52 a.m. on Sunday that two people fell into the Luodong River near the Waizaiwai Bridge in Sanshing Township when they were powered-paragliding, according to the reports.

Reports said rescuers found Wu 500 meters downstream of the bridge at 10:36 a.m. and pulled him up immediately, but his heartbeat and breathing had stopped. He was rushed to Poh-Ai Hospital in Lotung.

Rescuers contacted a man surnamed Lee, who went on the powered-paragliding trip with Wu, reports said. Lee told rescuers that only Wu and he were powered-paragliding together in the morning. Rescuers left the scene after making sure that only one person and that was Wu needed to be rescued, according to the reports.

Poh -Ai Hospital vice president Lin Chih-ming (林志銘) told reporters that Wu’s breathing and heartbeat stopped and no blood pressure could be measured when he arrived at the hospital. Wu was covered in mud and there were miscellaneous objects from the river in his mouth, Lin said, adding that Wu could have been drowned because the weight of the engine dragged him into the water.

Wu suffered from open fractures in his right lower limb and no other obvious physical injuries, but after 40 minutes of emergency treatment, Wu still had no response and his family had agreed to give up further resuscitation attempts, the reports said.

(photo from CNA)