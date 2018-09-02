Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun returning;84;74;Partly sunny, nice;84;75;SW;8;77%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;111;86;Mostly sunny and hot;111;90;N;9;33%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;101;71;Sunny, breezy, hot;100;71;WNW;14;31%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Humid with sunshine;84;70;Mostly cloudy;88;74;S;7;50%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;72;56;Variable clouds;72;60;N;11;80%;57%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;62;48;Partly sunny;64;49;SSW;3;70%;12%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;92;55;Sunny, not as warm;82;53;E;7;15%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Overcast and cold;54;39;Mostly cloudy;61;41;NE;7;49%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or two;60;52;Partly sunny;69;48;SSE;10;66%;3%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;94;76;Sunny and very warm;94;72;SSW;8;35%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;59;50;Rainy times;57;47;SW;12;68%;72%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;80;Sunny and hot;112;79;NW;8;17%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;74;Partly sunny;91;73;SSW;6;54%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;83;66;Periods of sun;85;66;NW;9;59%;10%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;WSW;7;74%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;79;71;Humid with some sun;81;70;NE;9;78%;55%;4

Beijing, China;Humid with some sun;81;68;Sunny and less humid;86;66;NNW;9;40%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;91;65;Thunderstorms;83;62;SE;4;71%;81%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;76;64;A t-storm in spots;82;59;ENE;10;58%;45%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;47;Variable clouds;66;48;SE;8;66%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;86;57;Mostly cloudy;87;54;SSW;8;29%;14%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A strong t-storm;78;62;Thunderstorms;76;61;NE;7;83%;80%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and nice;74;54;Variable cloudiness;72;60;N;5;71%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with sunshine;93;65;Mostly sunny;88;62;E;7;42%;11%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;86;64;Thunderstorms;79;63;ESE;7;67%;82%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;61;46;Mostly sunny;64;48;NNW;3;77%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;87;64;Partly sunny;88;64;NNW;5;29%;14%;11

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;77;71;Showers around;83;75;SSW;9;83%;85%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;Mostly sunny and hot;100;75;N;9;38%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;63;51;Low clouds;63;51;NNW;13;71%;25%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;65;A shower or t-storm;83;67;SSE;4;58%;63%;11

Chennai, India;A downpour;95;79;Periods of sun;94;79;S;7;64%;17%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;87;74;A shower or t-storm;85;74;S;7;74%;67%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;88;77;A morning shower;86;78;SSW;8;75%;75%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;69;56;Partly sunny;69;54;E;7;70%;39%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;E;6;76%;82%;4

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;92;76;Showers and t-storms;84;75;SE;8;79%;77%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun;89;68;A few showers;87;70;SE;9;75%;64%;11

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;84;80;Couple of t-storms;88;79;ENE;4;84%;84%;2

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;82;58;Partly sunny;81;57;S;6;46%;55%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;88;80;A thunderstorm;91;80;S;9;74%;79%;9

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;96;70;Sunshine and nice;89;72;SSE;6;57%;41%;11

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;71;50;Partly sunny;62;45;NNW;11;66%;1%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with sunshine;92;59;Sunny and pleasant;87;58;NNE;6;19%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;More clouds than sun;80;69;Mostly sunny;81;66;W;10;74%;8%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;E;6;85%;63%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;80;53;Plenty of sun;84;56;ENE;6;32%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;87;72;A t-storm in spots;86;74;ESE;7;74%;58%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;67;53;Clouds and sunshine;67;54;E;7;82%;13%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;93;78;A t-storm in spots;90;78;WSW;11;83%;77%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;SW;6;74%;62%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny;89;77;ENE;8;55%;23%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;89;71;Decreasing clouds;84;71;WSW;8;64%;33%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;95;76;Mostly sunny, humid;93;76;NNE;8;65%;20%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;89;74;Sunny and humid;87;71;NE;9;64%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;75;A p.m. shower or two;93;75;NNE;6;63%;80%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;98;85;Partly sunny;97;85;SSW;9;64%;7%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;78;43;Sunny and nice;70;41;ESE;7;21%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;91;58;Sunny and pleasant;90;59;NW;4;17%;14%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;89;76;WSW;14;65%;2%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;81;67;A heavy thunderstorm;82;67;SSW;5;84%;84%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;83;Increasing clouds;101;80;S;14;40%;45%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer with sunshine;89;57;Sunshine and warm;87;57;E;6;40%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;ENE;12;60%;42%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;70;Nice with some sun;90;72;WSW;7;51%;42%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;88;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;79;SSW;6;83%;83%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;Couple of t-storms;89;75;ESE;5;77%;93%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;58;27;Partly sunny;57;25;NE;10;34%;0%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;75;WSW;8;81%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;65;59;Partly sunny;66;60;S;6;73%;18%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;86;66;Not as warm;76;65;SW;6;75%;29%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;72;53;Partly sunny;73;54;E;4;58%;16%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;82;66;Partly sunny;82;66;SSW;6;64%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;69;Partly sunny;80;69;WSW;6;73%;14%;11

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;97;67;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;W;5;32%;5%;7

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;87;80;Partly sunny;89;80;WNW;4;68%;34%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;95;78;A t-storm around;95;78;NW;4;60%;64%;10

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;85;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;WSW;9;75%;84%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;55;40;Mostly sunny;57;38;SSE;5;57%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;58;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;ENE;4;54%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;86;76;Heavy thunderstorms;83;78;E;14;81%;88%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;76;58;A p.m. t-storm;76;60;ESE;7;64%;80%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;Partly sunny;83;76;S;10;72%;15%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;60;48;Partly sunny;60;47;NNW;6;78%;8%;5

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;80;70;A t-storm in spots;85;68;WSW;5;77%;64%;4

Moscow, Russia;Lots of sun, warm;77;57;Some sun, pleasant;74;58;E;6;58%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers;86;80;Spotty showers;86;80;WSW;11;79%;86%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;73;54;Partly sunny;75;56;ENE;6;61%;39%;9

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;73;Warmer with some sun;88;77;SSW;6;73%;9%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;100;73;Sunshine, very hot;101;73;WNW;7;41%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Milder with a shower;60;41;Low clouds;51;43;NNW;8;77%;59%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;85;71;A t-storm in spots;91;75;E;5;59%;73%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;67;49;Mostly sunny;69;52;SSE;7;62%;5%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;81;69;A shower or t-storm;83;66;W;10;83%;74%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;79;A t-storm around;84;79;E;18;77%;42%;10

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NW;5;83%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;89;75;A p.m. shower or two;91;75;E;6;73%;66%;13

Paris, France;Sunny and nice;76;54;Variable cloudiness;76;59;NNE;5;49%;33%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny;66;45;Plenty of sunshine;67;53;WNW;8;65%;57%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;SW;10;75%;74%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;84;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;SSE;15;89%;63%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;75;Partial sunshine;96;75;SSW;5;52%;44%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;72;60;Thunderstorms;73;58;NNE;6;71%;71%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;87;68;Morning downpours;74;67;SSE;7;87%;93%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Increasing clouds;75;51;An afternoon shower;76;54;SSE;10;43%;50%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;82;67;Turning sunny, nice;78;64;NNE;7;70%;12%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;81;75;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;SE;10;65%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;49;41;Rain and drizzle;50;46;SE;9;79%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;70;55;Clouds and sun;71;58;ENE;5;77%;39%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;87;72;Rain and drizzle;82;66;S;7;62%;89%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;111;79;Sunny and very warm;110;79;NNE;8;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;78;61;Showers and t-storms;79;60;WNW;6;68%;64%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with some sun;71;54;Decreasing clouds;72;57;E;5;76%;19%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;69;57;Partly cloudy;72;57;WSW;8;69%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;65;A shower or t-storm;81;65;ENE;5;72%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;79;Showers;86;78;SE;10;79%;94%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;Periods of sun;76;66;ENE;5;98%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;85;64;Nice with some sun;80;60;E;7;31%;26%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;72;45;Sunny and warm;80;50;ENE;3;38%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;N;6;78%;58%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;95;61;Sunshine and nice;86;60;NNW;4;61%;33%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;72;57;Clouds breaking;70;52;NNE;5;66%;15%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;87;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;71;W;6;84%;94%;2

Shanghai, China;A p.m. t-storm;91;81;A t-storm or two;93;81;WNW;7;71%;76%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;85;80;A t-storm in spots;86;76;S;7;76%;78%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;89;59;Partly sunny;83;58;SSW;7;54%;44%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;78;Some sun, a shower;86;79;ESE;10;71%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Nice with some sun;71;51;Periods of sun;72;52;S;5;65%;11%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;60;51;Showers;60;53;SE;12;75%;98%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;92;77;Sunny and very warm;94;78;WSW;8;59%;36%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;70;56;Sunny intervals;70;57;E;6;77%;16%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;82;52;Sunny and beautiful;80;54;SE;7;27%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;84;57;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;NNE;8;37%;28%;7

Tehran, Iran;Not as hot;90;67;Sunny and nice;89;67;SE;6;17%;1%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;88;76;Sunny and pleasant;89;79;NW;7;59%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;93;70;Showers and t-storms;89;65;ESE;5;56%;64%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;73;Couple of t-storms;84;76;S;13;80%;83%;4

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;80;71;Some sun, a t-storm;83;71;W;9;82%;66%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;92;78;Partly sunny, nice;93;79;ESE;7;37%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;87;72;Sunny and nice;89;74;ESE;7;55%;3%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;63;38;Mostly sunny;67;40;WSW;7;58%;5%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;68;53;Clouds breaking;68;53;NNW;4;61%;4%;5

Vienna, Austria;Strong thunderstorms;76;63;Thunderstorms;73;62;WNW;4;83%;83%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;E;5;80%;80%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;73;54;Partly sunny;75;58;ENE;6;70%;66%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;81;58;Clouds and sun, nice;79;59;NE;9;62%;43%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;57;48;Very windy;51;47;S;22;79%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a downpour;91;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;SW;6;80%;74%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with sunshine;87;59;Mostly sunny, nice;85;60;NE;4;33%;10%;7

