Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun returning;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SW;13;77%;44%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;44;30;Mostly sunny and hot;44;32;N;14;33%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny, breezy, hot;38;21;WNW;23;31%;0%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Humid with sunshine;29;21;Mostly cloudy;31;23;S;11;50%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;22;13;Variable clouds;22;15;N;18;80%;57%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;17;9;Partly sunny;18;9;SSW;5;70%;12%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;33;13;Sunny, not as warm;28;12;E;12;15%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Overcast and cold;12;4;Mostly cloudy;16;5;NE;12;49%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or two;15;11;Partly sunny;21;9;SSE;16;66%;3%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;34;24;Sunny and very warm;34;22;SSW;12;35%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;15;10;Rainy times;14;8;SW;19;68%;72%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;27;Sunny and hot;45;26;NW;13;17%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;10;54%;44%;12

Bangalore, India;More clouds than sun;28;19;Periods of sun;29;19;NW;14;59%;10%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;WSW;11;74%;66%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;26;21;Humid with some sun;27;21;NE;14;78%;55%;4

Beijing, China;Humid with some sun;27;20;Sunny and less humid;30;19;NNW;15;40%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;33;18;Thunderstorms;28;17;SE;7;71%;81%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;24;18;A t-storm in spots;28;15;ENE;16;58%;45%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;8;Variable clouds;19;9;SE;12;66%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;30;14;Mostly cloudy;31;12;SSW;13;29%;14%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;A strong t-storm;25;17;Thunderstorms;24;16;NE;12;83%;80%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunshine and nice;23;12;Variable cloudiness;22;16;N;9;71%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with sunshine;34;18;Mostly sunny;31;17;E;11;42%;11%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;30;18;Thunderstorms;26;17;ESE;11;67%;82%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;NNW;5;77%;2%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;31;18;Partly sunny;31;18;NNW;9;29%;14%;11

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;25;22;Showers around;28;24;SSW;15;83%;85%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;37;24;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;N;14;38%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;11;Low clouds;17;10;NNW;21;71%;25%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;SSE;6;58%;63%;11

Chennai, India;A downpour;35;26;Periods of sun;35;26;S;11;64%;17%;10

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;30;24;A shower or t-storm;30;23;S;11;74%;67%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;31;25;A morning shower;30;25;SSW;13;75%;75%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun, a shower;21;13;Partly sunny;21;12;E;11;70%;39%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;E;10;76%;82%;4

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;33;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;SE;13;79%;77%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun;32;20;A few showers;30;21;SE;15;75%;64%;11

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Couple of t-storms;31;26;ENE;7;84%;84%;2

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;28;15;Partly sunny;27;14;S;10;46%;55%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;31;27;A thunderstorm;33;26;S;15;74%;79%;9

Dili, East Timor;Warm with some sun;36;21;Sunshine and nice;32;22;SSE;10;57%;41%;11

Dublin, Ireland;More clouds than sun;22;10;Partly sunny;17;7;NNW;17;66%;1%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with sunshine;34;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;NNE;10;19%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;More clouds than sun;27;21;Mostly sunny;27;19;W;17;74%;8%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;E;10;85%;63%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;26;11;Plenty of sun;29;14;ENE;10;32%;0%;10

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ESE;11;74%;58%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;19;12;Clouds and sunshine;19;12;E;11;82%;13%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;34;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;17;83%;77%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;10;74%;62%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;32;25;ENE;13;55%;23%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;32;22;Decreasing clouds;29;22;WSW;13;64%;33%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sun and some clouds;35;24;Mostly sunny, humid;34;24;NNE;12;65%;20%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;32;23;Sunny and humid;30;21;NE;14;64%;1%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A p.m. shower or two;34;24;NNE;10;63%;80%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;Partly sunny;36;29;SSW;14;64%;7%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;26;6;Sunny and nice;21;5;ESE;11;21%;0%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;14;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;NW;6;17%;14%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;WSW;22;65%;2%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;27;19;A heavy thunderstorm;28;19;SSW;8;84%;84%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;28;Increasing clouds;38;26;S;23;40%;45%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Warmer with sunshine;31;14;Sunshine and warm;30;14;E;9;40%;2%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;ENE;20;60%;42%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;21;Nice with some sun;32;22;WSW;12;51%;42%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SSW;10;83%;83%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;Couple of t-storms;32;24;ESE;8;77%;93%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and mild;14;-3;Partly sunny;14;-4;NE;16;34%;0%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;WSW;12;81%;86%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;19;16;S;9;73%;18%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;30;19;Not as warm;25;19;SW;10;75%;29%;7

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;23;12;E;7;58%;16%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;28;19;Partly sunny;28;19;SSW;9;64%;0%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;20;Partly sunny;26;20;WSW;10;73%;14%;11

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;36;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;W;8;32%;5%;7

Male, Maldives;Sunshine, pleasant;31;27;Partly sunny;31;27;WNW;7;68%;34%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;35;25;A t-storm around;35;25;NW;6;60%;64%;10

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;15;75%;84%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;13;4;Mostly sunny;14;3;SSE;9;57%;2%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;14;ENE;6;54%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Heavy thunderstorms;28;25;E;22;81%;88%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun, warm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;ESE;11;64%;80%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;Partly sunny;28;24;S;16;72%;15%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;16;8;NNW;10;78%;8%;5

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;27;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;WSW;8;77%;64%;4

Moscow, Russia;Lots of sun, warm;25;14;Some sun, pleasant;23;15;E;9;58%;44%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers;30;26;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;18;79%;86%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;23;12;Partly sunny;24;13;ENE;9;61%;39%;9

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;23;Warmer with some sun;31;25;SSW;10;73%;9%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;Sunshine, very hot;38;23;WNW;11;41%;0%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Milder with a shower;16;5;Low clouds;11;6;NNW;12;77%;59%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;29;22;A t-storm in spots;33;24;E;8;59%;73%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny;20;11;SSE;11;62%;5%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;27;20;A shower or t-storm;28;19;W;16;83%;74%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;26;A t-storm around;29;26;E;29;77%;42%;10

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;8;83%;83%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;32;24;A p.m. shower or two;33;24;E;10;73%;66%;13

Paris, France;Sunny and nice;24;12;Variable cloudiness;24;15;NNE;9;49%;33%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny;19;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;WNW;13;65%;57%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SW;16;75%;74%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;25;89%;63%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Partial sunshine;36;24;SSW;8;52%;44%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;22;16;Thunderstorms;23;15;NNE;9;71%;71%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;30;20;Morning downpours;23;19;SSE;11;87%;93%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Increasing clouds;24;11;An afternoon shower;24;12;SSE;16;43%;50%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;28;19;Turning sunny, nice;26;18;NNE;12;70%;12%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;27;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;SE;16;65%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;5;Rain and drizzle;10;8;SE;15;79%;88%;1

Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;21;13;Clouds and sun;22;14;ENE;8;77%;39%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny;31;22;Rain and drizzle;28;19;S;12;62%;89%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;44;26;Sunny and very warm;43;26;NNE;12;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;26;16;Showers and t-storms;26;15;WNW;10;68%;64%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Nice with some sun;22;12;Decreasing clouds;22;14;E;8;76%;19%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;21;14;Partly cloudy;22;14;WSW;13;69%;0%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A shower or t-storm;27;18;ENE;8;72%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;31;26;Showers;30;26;SE;16;79%;94%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;Periods of sun;24;19;ENE;7;98%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;29;18;Nice with some sun;27;15;E;12;31%;26%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;22;7;Sunny and warm;27;10;ENE;5;38%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;9;78%;58%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;35;16;Sunshine and nice;30;16;NNW;7;61%;33%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;22;14;Clouds breaking;21;11;NNE;8;66%;15%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;22;W;10;84%;94%;2

Shanghai, China;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm or two;34;27;WNW;11;71%;76%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;29;27;A t-storm in spots;30;25;S;12;76%;78%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny;32;15;Partly sunny;29;14;SSW;11;54%;44%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;26;Some sun, a shower;30;26;ESE;17;71%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Nice with some sun;22;11;Periods of sun;22;11;S;8;65%;11%;3

Sydney, Australia;Cooler;16;11;Showers;15;12;SE;19;75%;98%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Sunny and very warm;35;26;WSW;13;59%;36%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;21;13;Sunny intervals;21;14;E;9;77%;16%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;SE;12;27%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;29;14;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;NNE;13;37%;28%;7

Tehran, Iran;Not as hot;32;19;Sunny and nice;32;19;SE;10;17%;1%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;25;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;NW;12;59%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warm;34;21;Showers and t-storms;32;18;ESE;8;56%;64%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;23;Couple of t-storms;29;25;S;20;80%;83%;4

Toronto, Canada;Showers and t-storms;26;22;Some sun, a t-storm;28;21;W;14;82%;66%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;34;25;Partly sunny, nice;34;26;ESE;12;37%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Sunny and nice;32;23;ESE;11;55%;3%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower or two;17;3;Mostly sunny;19;4;WSW;11;58%;5%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;20;12;Clouds breaking;20;12;NNW;7;61%;4%;5

Vienna, Austria;Strong thunderstorms;25;17;Thunderstorms;23;17;WNW;7;83%;83%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;E;7;80%;80%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;24;14;ENE;9;70%;66%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;NE;14;62%;43%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Very windy;11;8;S;35;79%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a downpour;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SW;10;80%;74%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Nice with sunshine;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;16;NE;6;33%;10%;7

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather