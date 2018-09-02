TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Animal Rescue Team Taiwan rescued an injured pup trapped in a gutter in Kaohsiung on Saturday thanks to the intervention of a stray dog, according to a Central News Agency report on Sunday.

The report said the ARTT was about to return to downtown Kaohsiung after releasing neutered stray dogs to the seaside of Yongan District when a black pup ran to the middle of the road, began to bark at the ARTT vehicle, and refused to leave.



Ni Chao-cheng (倪兆成), an ARTT leader, said that he thought the pup was hungry and asking for food, so he and the ARTT volunteers got out of the car and laid dog food on the ground, according to the report. But to their surprise, the pup didn’t eat the food but ran to a thick growth of grass on the roadside and barked unceasingly at the gutter below. Ni and other rescue team members went close to where the dog was and saw another pup trapped in the gutter with its body soaking in water, and the situation was urgent, according to the report.



Rescuers jumped into the gutter and used a dog catching net to rescue the drowning pup, the report said. As injuries were found all over the pup’s body in the initial examination, it was rushed to an animal hospital for treatment, and at this time the black pup, which stopped the car in the middle of the road, was seen running away from the scene and disappeared in the thicket, according to the report.



A vet at the animal hospital said the rescued pup is a male dog about three months old and weighs about seven kilograms. The pup was malnourished, and after deinsectization and a bath, it is still recovering in the hospital, the vet said.

(photo courtesy of the ARTT)