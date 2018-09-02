BEIJING (AP) — Police in central China have detained 46 people who were part of a protest against a government plan to address overcrowded classrooms that escalated into violence.

Police in the city of Leiyang in Hunan Province said they detained the protesters Sunday as officers dispersed around 600 people who had gathered outside the local police station.

They said some of the protesters hurled plastic water bottles, bricks, firecrackers and beer bottles, injuring more than 30 police and auxiliary police officers and damaging several vehicles.

Chinese media reports said the parents were protesting the city government's plan to transfer students from overcrowded public schools to pricier private schools. Some parents were reportedly concerned that their children were exposed to toxic formaldehyde fumes from the facilities to which they were being transferred.