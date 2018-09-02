  1. Home
Taipei Metro introduces priority queuing zone for families, pregnant women

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/09/02 16:32
(photo courtesy of the TRTC)

(photo courtesy of the TRTC)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Considering that the crowded conditions at Taipei Metro stations and inside the cars during rush hours are likely to cause inconvenience for families with strollers and pregnant women, Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) is testing the concept of priority queuing areas for expectant moms and families at selected locations along the Tamsui-Xinyi (Red) Line and Songshan-Xindian (Green) Line, according to a news release issued by the TRTC on Aug. 29. 

These two lines see a high volume of parents and kids traveling to travel destinations during weekends and holidays, the TRTC said.

Designed in line with family-friendly cars, the priority queuing zone is located at the area corresponding to the third and fourth cars of Taipei Metro trains and marked with pink-color stickers on the gates indicating the area as the priority queuing for families and pregnant women, according to the company.

For more information, please call TRTC 24-hour customer hotline (TEL: 02-218-12345) or the 1999 Citizens Hotline. Details are also available on the company’s Chinese website.
TRTC
priority queuing zone

