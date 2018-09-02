  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/09/02 11:12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 100 000 000—1 9 1
New York 000 020 00x—2 2 0

Norris, Farmer (6), Stumpf (7), Alcantara (8) and Greiner; Tanaka, Holder (8), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 10-5. L_Norris 0-3. Sv_Betances (2). HRs_New York, Torres (22).

___

Boston 000 020 310—6 9 0
Chicago 000 001 000—1 5 2

Rodriguez, Brasier (6), M.Barnes (8), Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Rodon, Burr (7), Bummer (8) and Narvaez. W_Rodriguez 12-3. L_Rodon 6-4. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (12), Kinsler (1), Nunez (10).

___

Baltimore 010 100 020—4 13 1
Kansas City 000 102 002—5 10 0

Bundy, Castro (6), Fry (8), Givens (9) and Wynns; Fillmyer, Hammel (8), Newberry (9) and Gallagher. W_Newberry 1-0. L_Givens 0-7. HRs_Baltimore, Beckham (10), Mancini (21). Kansas City, Phillips (2), Merrifield (11).

___

Tampa Bay 000 004 001—5 13 2
Cleveland 020 000 001—3 9 0

Snell, Alvarado (7), Roe (8), Kolarek (9) and Sucre; Bieber, Olson (6), Cimber (6), Perez (7), Otero (7), Edwards (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_Snell 17-5. L_Bieber 8-3. Sv_Kolarek (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (2). Cleveland, Kipnis (14).

___

Los Angeles 030 000 000—3 4 4
Houston 001 001 05x—7 8 0

Pena, Bedrosian (8), Robles (8) and Arcia; James, Peacock (6), Sipp (7), J.Smith (8), Osuna (9) and McCann. W_J.Smith 5-1. L_Bedrosian 5-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (18). Houston, Bregman (26).

___

Minnesota 110 010 010—4 8 2
Texas 040 110 10x—7 5 0

Berrios, Vasquez (5), Busenitz (5), Drake (7), A.Reed (8) and Garver, Astudillo; Gallardo, Curtis (6), Sadzeck (6), Springs (7), C.Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Gallardo 8-3. L_Berrios 11-10. Sv_Leclerc (8). HRs_Minnesota, Cave (9). Texas, Guzman (14), Mazara (18), Beltre (8), Odor (18).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Toronto 000 100 002—3 5 0
Miami 101 040 00x—6 9 0

Estrada, D.Barnes (5), Guerrieri (6), Jose Fernandez (8) and Jansen; Chen, Guerrero (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 6-9. L_Estrada 7-11. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (23). Miami, Realmuto (18).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 000 010 000 01—2 7 1
San Francisco 000 100 000 00—1 3 0
(11 innings)

Matz, S.Lugo (8), Blevins (10), Gsellman (11) and Nido; Holland, Dyson (7), Melancon (8), W.Smith (9), Moronta (10), Strickland (11) and Hundley. W_Blevins 2-2. L_Strickland 3-4. Sv_Gsellman (9). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (15).

___

Chicago 202 000 102—7 11 0
Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 6 2

Hendricks, Chavez (7), R.Rosario (9) and Caratini; Eflin, Avilan (6), E.Ramos (7), A.Davis (8) and W.Ramos. W_Hendricks 11-10. L_Eflin 9-6. HRs_Chicago, Happ (14).

___

Pittsburgh 000 021 000—3 5 1
Atlanta 000 001 04x—5 6 1

Archer, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Kela (8), Crick (8) and Cervelli; Gausman, S.Freeman (7), Carle (7), Venters (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Venters 3-1. L_Kela 3-4. Sv_Minter (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Polanco (22). Atlanta, Swanson (14).

___

Cincinnati 000 300 100—4 10 0
St. Louis 000 000 000—0 2 0

Castillo, D.Hernandez (7), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Poncedeleon, Ross (4), Webb (9) and Molina. W_Castillo 8-11. L_Poncedeleon 0-1.