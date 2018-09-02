  1. Home
BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/09/02 10:36
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 117 456 110 156 .342
JMartinez Bos 129 496 100 166 .335
Altuve Hou 115 452 69 146 .323
Segura Sea 122 501 81 159 .317
Merrifield KC 131 515 68 160 .311
MSmith TB 116 374 50 115 .307
Trout LAA 117 398 88 122 .307
Brantley Cle 122 489 75 149 .305
Andujar NYY 125 481 71 143 .297
Simmons LAA 123 466 58 138 .296
Home Runs

KDavis, Oakland, 39; JMartinez, Boston, 39; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; Gallo, Texas, 34; NCruz, Seattle, 33; Stanton, New York, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 31; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 29.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 115; KDavis, Oakland, 104; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 92; Bregman, Houston, 87; Bogaerts, Boston, 86; Lowrie, Oakland, 84; Haniger, Seattle, 84; Stanton, New York, 84; NCruz, Seattle, 82.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 17-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 17-7; Snell, Tampa Bay, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-7; Porcello, Boston, 15-7; Price, Boston, 14-6; Morton, Houston, 13-3; Verlander, Houston, 13-9; Rodriguez, Boston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4.