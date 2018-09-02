Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
|New York
|000
|020
|00x—2
|2
|0
Norris, Farmer (6), Stumpf (7), Alcantara (8) and Greiner; Tanaka, Holder (8), Betances (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Tanaka 10-5. L_Norris 0-3. Sv_Betances (2). HRs_New York, Torres (22).
___
|Boston
|000
|020
|310—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|2
Rodriguez, Brasier (6), M.Barnes (8), Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Rodon, Burr (7), Bummer (8) and Narvaez. W_Rodriguez 12-3. L_Rodon 6-4. HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr. (12), Kinsler (1), Nunez (10).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|100
|020—4
|13
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|102
|002—5
|10
|0
Bundy, Castro (6), Fry (8), Givens (9) and Wynns; Fillmyer, Hammel (8), Newberry (9) and Gallagher. W_Newberry 1-0. L_Givens 0-7. HRs_Baltimore, Beckham (10), Mancini (21). Kansas City, Phillips (2), Merrifield (11).
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|004
|001—5
|13
|2
|Cleveland
|020
|000
|001—3
|9
|0
Snell, Alvarado (7), Roe (8), Kolarek (9) and Sucre; Bieber, Olson (6), Cimber (6), Perez (7), Otero (7), Edwards (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_Snell 17-5. L_Bieber 8-3. Sv_Kolarek (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Lowe (1). Cleveland, Kipnis (13).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Toronto
|000
|100
|002—3
|5
|0
|Miami
|101
|040
|00x—6
|9
|0
Estrada, D.Barnes (5), Guerrieri (6), Fernandez (8) and Jansen; Chen, Guerrero (9) and Realmuto. W_Chen 6-9. L_Estrada 7-11. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (23). Miami, Realmuto (18).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|01—2
|7
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000
|00—1
|3
|0
Matz, S.Lugo (8), Blevins (10), Gsellman (11) and Nido; Holland, Dyson (7), Melancon (8), Smith (9), Moronta (10), Strickland (11) and Hundley. W_Blevins 2-2. L_Strickland 3-4. Sv_Gsellman (9). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (15).
___
|Chicago
|202
|000
|102—7
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|2
Hendricks, Chavez (7), R.Rosario (9) and Caratini; Eflin, Avilan (6), E.Ramos (7), A.Davis (8) and W.Ramos. W_Hendricks 11-10. L_Eflin 9-6. HRs_Chicago, Happ (14).
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|021
|000—3
|5
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|04x—5
|6
|1
Archer, Ri.Rodriguez (7), Kela (8), Crick (8) and Cervelli; Gausman, S.Freeman (7), Carle (7), Venters (8), Minter (9) and Flowers. W_Venters 3-1. L_Kela 3-4. Sv_Minter (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Polanco (22). Atlanta, Swanson (14).
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|300
|100—4
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Castillo, D.Hernandez (7), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart; Poncedeleon, Ross (4), Webb (9) and Molina. W_Castillo 8-11. L_Poncedeleon 0-1.