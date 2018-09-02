SEATTLE (AP) — Raul Ruidiaz scored from the run of play, Nico Lodeiro converted a penalty kick and the Seattle Sounders took advantage of an own goal to beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Saturday in a game between two of the hottest teams in MLS.

The Sounders (12-9-5) extended their club-record winning streak to eight games and set a league mark for consecutive wins in the non-shootout era (2000-present). The old mark of seven straight was set by Kansas City in 2012 and matched by Seattle with last Sunday's 1-0 victory at Portland.

Sporting (13-7-6) saw its four-game winning streak halted.

Unbeaten in their last 11 (9-0-2), the Sounders had to come from behind in this one after Diego Rubio put Kansas City on the board just 96 seconds into the game.

Ruidiaz tied it in the 12th minute with a 5-yard shot straight in front of a wide-open net as goalkeeper Tim Meila had come off his line to play a crossing pass.

Seattle went up 2-1 in the 52nd minute. Harry Shipp had the ball on the left side of Meila's 6-yard box. His cross deflected off the right calf of Graham Zusi and into the far side of the net.

Just four minutes later, Shipp sent another cross in from the left side. KC's Ike Opara went up for it, but the ball glanced off his right arm. A penalty kick was called, and Nicolas Lodeiro drilled it into the back left corner.

IMPACT 3, RED BULLS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — French defenders Rod Fanni and Bacary Sagna each scored on headers, Ignacio Piatti added a third and Montreal beat MLS-leading New York.

Both Frenchmen scored their first goals for the Impact (11-14-3). Fanni scored first off a corner in the 30th minute. Sagna followed eight minutes later off a free a kick, directing the ball past goalkeeper Luis Robles. Piatti added his 13th in stoppage time.

The Red Bulls (17-7-4) had a four-game road unbeaten streak snapped.

TIMBERS 1, REVOLUTION 1, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Lawrence Olum tied it in the 70th minute and Portland held on to tie New England.

Olum leveled it for Portland (11-7-8) with a right-footed stab at Julio Cascante's redirection of David Guzman's corner.

The Revolution (7-10-9) opened the scoring in the 58th minute on Scott Caldwell's first goal of the season. He scored on a putback of Kelyn Rowe's shot attempt. Two minutes earlier, goalkeeper Steve Clark replaced an injured Jeff Attinella for Portland.

ORLANDO CITY 2, UNION 2, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Scott Sutter tied it in the first minute of second-half stoppage time and Orlando City snapped a Philadelphia's four-game winning streak.

Dom Dwyer also scored for Orlando City (7-16-3). Cory Burke and Fabrice-Jean Picault scored for Philadelphia (12-11-4).