Montreal Impact's Bacary Sagna, left, celebrates with teammates Micheal Azira and Saphir Taider (8) after scoring against the New York Red Bulls durin
Montreal Impact's Rod Fanni, right, celebrates with teammate Saphir Taider (8) after scoring against the New York Red Bulls during the first half of a
Montreal Impact players celebrate a goal by Bacary Sagna against the New York Red Bulls during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 1
Montreal Impact's Bacary Sagna, center, scores against New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday
Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti, left, challenges New York Red Bulls' Connor Lade during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 1, 201
MONTREAL (AP) — French defenders Rod Fanni and Bacary Sagna each scored on headers, Ignacio Piatti added a third and the Montreal Impact beat the MLS-leading New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Saturday night.
Both Frenchmen scored their first goals for the Impact (11-14-3). Fanni scored first off a corner in the 30th minute. Sagna followed eight minutes later off a free a kick, directing the ball past goalkeeper Luis Robles. Piatti added his 13th in stoppage time.
The Red Bulls (17-7-4) had a four-game road unbeaten streak snapped.