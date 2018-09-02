BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rosario Central
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|9
|Racing Club
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|7
|Banfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Godoy Cruz
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Defensa y Justicia
|4
|1
|3
|0
|5
|4
|6
|Talleres
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|6
|Belgrano
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Aldosivi
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Atletico Tucuman
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|5
|Santa Fe
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Argentinos Jrs
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5
|San Martin
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Huracan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|San Lorenzo
|4
|0
|4
|0
|6
|6
|4
|Velez Sarsfield
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|4
|River Plate
|4
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Boca Juniors
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Tigre
|3
|0
|3
|0
|6
|6
|3
|Estudiantes
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Gimnasia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Colon
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Lanus
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|7
|2
|Independiente
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|San Martin de T.
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Newell's
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|1
|Patronato Parana
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|1
|Tuesday, Aug. 28
Santa Fe 1, San Lorenzo 1
|Friday, Aug. 31
Argentinos Jrs 2, Lanus 0
|Saturday, Sept. 1
San Martin 1, Huracan 2
Defensa y Justicia 1, Belgrano 1
Banfield 1, Patronato Parana 0
Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 0
San Lorenzo 1, River Plate 1
|Sunday, Sept. 2
Racing Club vs. Rosario Central 1400 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Independiente 1615 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Tigre 1830 GMT
Colon vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield 2300 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 3
Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 4
San Martin de T. vs. Gimnasia 0000 GMT