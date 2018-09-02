  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/09/02 09:41
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rosario Central 3 3 0 0 4 0 9
Racing Club 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
Banfield 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Godoy Cruz 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
Defensa y Justicia 4 1 3 0 5 4 6
Talleres 4 2 0 2 3 2 6
Belgrano 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
Aldosivi 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Atletico Tucuman 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
Santa Fe 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Argentinos Jrs 4 1 2 1 2 1 5
San Martin 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Huracan 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
San Lorenzo 4 0 4 0 6 6 4
Velez Sarsfield 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
River Plate 4 0 4 0 1 1 4
Boca Juniors 3 1 1 1 1 2 4
Tigre 3 0 3 0 6 6 3
Estudiantes 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
Gimnasia 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
Colon 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
Lanus 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
Independiente 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
San Martin de T. 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Newell's 3 0 1 2 3 6 1
Patronato Parana 4 0 1 3 0 5 1
Tuesday, Aug. 28

Santa Fe 1, San Lorenzo 1

Friday, Aug. 31

Argentinos Jrs 2, Lanus 0

Saturday, Sept. 1

San Martin 1, Huracan 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Belgrano 1

Banfield 1, Patronato Parana 0

Talleres 1, Godoy Cruz 0

San Lorenzo 1, River Plate 1

Sunday, Sept. 2

Racing Club vs. Rosario Central 1400 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Independiente 1615 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Tigre 1830 GMT

Colon vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Velez Sarsfield 2300 GMT

Monday, Sept. 3

Newell's vs. Atletico Tucuman 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 4

San Martin de T. vs. Gimnasia 0000 GMT