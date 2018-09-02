The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), a leading high-tech applied research institution in Taiwan, is showcasing smart living-related technologies at IFA 2018, the largest trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances in Europe that is taking place Aug. 31-Sept. 5 in Berlin, the institute said in a statement issued Friday.



The ITRI exhibits include an intelligent vision system (IVS) for companion robots, pesticide residue detection technology, intelligent UV direct drinking water sterilizer, and Genki Bot, a non-invasive sleep-aid system, at the IFA Next, considered to be a global innovation hub for researchers, industry professionals and startups to exchange ideas, the statement said.



The IVS for companion robot, which attracted enormous excitement when it was shown at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Jan. 9-12, is again the focus of attention at IFA 2018, it noted.



During the trade show, the IVS robot plays chess with visitors and hands out gifts. With its 3D vision recognition and deep learning abilities, the IVS robot perceives objects based on their size, shape, color and location, and learns from experience, the statement said.



To improve food safety, the ITRI is introducing its pesticide residue detection technology in Europe for the first time.



This technology, a CES 2018 Innovation Awards honoree, features micro-optical spectrum detection and a dynamic degradative algorithm, the institute said, adding that it provides a solution to household detection of pesticide residue when washing vegetables and fruit.



The detector indicates different light signals and notifies users when pesticide residues fall within a safety range during the cleansing process, it explained.



The ITRI is also showcasing the world's first Intelligent UV direct drinking water sterilizer, which disinfects household drinking water by killing 99.9 percent of bacteria such as E.coli, it said.



The sterilizer is about 30 percent smaller than traditional UV sterilizing systems and features an instant on/off function. The UVC LEDs on the sterilizer are activated automatically only when water flow is detected, which cuts power usage by over 50 percent, it said.



The technology is ideal for use in direct drinking water supplies and smart home applications, the ITRI said, adding that it can be integrated with water filter systems and is capable of connecting with Internet of Things networks to manage the safety of direct drinking water.



Genki Bot learns and optimizes the sleep environment for individual users. Through interaction between the device and users, the AI algorithms enable Genki Bot to recommend the best environmental parameters, such as songs, sounds and lighting. It can also measure temperature and humidity and detect CO levels, making it a multi-functional household device for smart healthcare, the ITRI stated.

