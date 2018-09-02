PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Georgia Hall pulled away from Minjee Lee late in the third round Saturday to take a two-stroke lead in the Cambia Portland Classic.

The Women's British Open winner four weeks ago for her first LPGA Tour title, Hall shot a 3-under 69. She birdied the par-3 16th and par-4 17th and made a 6-foot par save on the par-4 18th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater.

The 22-year-old Englishwoman had an 18-uner 198 total. She opened with a 66 and shot 63 on Friday.

Lee had a 68. The Australian lost a share of the lead with a bogey on 17.

Marina Alex was third at 12 under, shooting her second 71 after opening with a 62.

Brittany Marchand (70) and Ayako Uehara (70) were 10 under.

Brooke Henderson had a 74 to fall into a tie for sixth at 7 under. The Canadian star, the 2015 and 2016 winner at Columbia Edgewater, won the CP Women's Open last week on home soil in Saskatchewan.