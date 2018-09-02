ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders waived Martavis Bryant just over four months after trading a third-round pick to Pittsburgh for the receiver.

The move to cut Bryant came on a busy day Saturday for the Raiders as they reduced their roster to 53 players. The biggest move of the day was the trade of holdout pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for a package that included two first-round picks.

Oakland also acquired backup quarterback AJ McCarron from Buffalo for a 2019 fifth-round pick and placed cornerback Daryl Worley on the suspended list after he got a four-game ban Saturday for violating the NFL's policy on substance abuse and personal conduct.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL