PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Will Power is clinging to a spot in the championship race and the Indianapolis 500 winner will start from the pole in IndyCar's return to Portland International Raceway.

Power won the 54th pole of his career and fourth of the season. The Australian is coming off a victory last weekend on an oval near St. Louis, and a victory Sunday on the permanent road course would ensure he's got a shot at winning his first IndyCar title.

Scott Dixon, the four-time IndyCar champion, holds a 26-point lead over Alexander Rossi. Power and defending series champion Josef Newgarden are both mathematically eligible to win the title.

Newgarden qualified second for a Team Penske front row pair of Chevrolets.

___

More AP auto racing:

https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports