WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

NEW YORK — Roger Federer beats Nick Kyrgios in the third round of the U.S. Open. On the women's side, Angelique Kerber, Madison Keys and Maria Sharapova are on the schedule. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 460 words, photos. Will be updated.

— TEN--US OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

— TEN--US OPEN-REPLAY ROOM — With electric line calling available on all courts for the first time, a replay center showing all the action was built to monitor play on outer courts. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 680 words, photos.

Goalkeeper Alisson concedes a goal in embarrassing fashion but the mistake doesn't cost Liverpool, which holds on to beat Leicester 2-1 and maintain its 100 percent start to the season. Chelsea also remains perfect after beating Bournemouth 2-0. Manchester City defeats Newcastle 2-1. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 740 words, photos.

ROME — Cristiano Ronaldo is still scoreless after three matches with Juventus. Juventus, however, is doing just fine. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOUTHAMPTON, England — England seize the initiative in the fourth test against India after reaching 260-8 by the end of a gripping and fluctuating third day at Southampton, for a lead of 233 runs. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BARCELONA, Spain — Karim Benzema scores twice to lead Real Madrid over Leganes 4-1 in the Spanish league, including one goal awarded by an overrule from the video assistant referee. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 530 words, photos.

PARIS — Kylian Mbappe scores a brilliant late goal and gets sent off right at the end of Paris Saint-Germain's pulsating 4-2 win at Nimes in the French league. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BERLIN — Leon Goretzka scores his first goal for Bayern Munich and sets up another to lead the defending champions to a 3-0 win at Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 470 words, photos.

MONZA, Italy — Ferrari will be hopeful of ending an eight-year wait for a win at its home track after taking the front two places on the grid for the Italian Grand Prix for the first time since 2000. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 550 words, photos.

NORTON, Massachusetts — Tyrrell Hatton one-putts six consecutive greens on his way to an 8-under 63 to share the early lead with Justin Rose in the Dell Technologies Championship. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 560 words, photos. Will be updated.

— GLF--MADE IN DENMARK — Westwood leads Made In Denmark in bid for first win in 4 years. SENT: 290 words.

— GLF--LPGA TOUR — Women's British Open winner Georgia Hall takes a three-stroke lead into the third round of the Cambia Portland Classic. UPCOMING: 500 words by 0200 GMT.

HUESCA, Spain — Huesca has spent more than three decades in the lower divisions of Spanish soccer. Now, thanks to two former players who a decade ago set out to revamp the modest club, Huesca is being tested at the highest level: La Liga. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 880 words, photos, video.

— CYC--SPANISH VUELTA — Alejandro Valverde wins eighth stage; Rudy Molard keeps overall lead. SENT: 300 words.

— SOC--LYON-DEPAY BURGLED — Lyon forward Depay burgled at home while playing. SENT: 200 words, photo.

