Saturday At Darlington Raceway Darlington, S.C. Lap length: 1.366 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 147 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (6) Cole Custer, Ford, 147, 0, 39.

3. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 47.

4. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 147, 0, 0.

5. (8) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 39.

6. (38) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 0.

7. (10) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 43.

8. (16) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 29.

9. (12) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 0.

10. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 27.

11. (4) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 32.

12. (39) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147, 0, 25.

13. (14) Ryan Reed, Ford, 147, 0, 24.

14. (21) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 23.

15. (13) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 22.

16. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 21.

17. (23) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 20.

18. (24) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 147, 0, 19.

19. (18) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 18.

20. (20) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 17.

21. (19) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 16.

22. (25) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 15.

23. (29) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 146, 0, 14.

24. (32) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 145, 0, 0.

25. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 145, 0, 32.

26. (30) Bayley Currey, Toyota, 135, 0, 0.

27. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 131, 0, 10.

28. (40) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 128, 0, 9.

29. (7) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 111, 0, 0.

30. (22) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, electrical, 99, 0, 7.

31. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 95, 0, 6.

32. (37) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 90, 0, 5.

33. (34) Carl Long, Chevrolet, brakes, 67, 0, 4.

34. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 65, 0, 12.

35. (27) Timmy Hill, Toyota, vibration, 54, 0, 2.

36. (28) David Starr, Chevrolet, engine, 40, 0, 1.

37. (26) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, suspension, 32, 0, 1.

38. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, handling, 24, 0, 1.

39. (36) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, transmission, 13, 0, 1.

40. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 2, 0, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 111.166 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 22 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.738 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Chastain 1-48; J.Yeley 49; R.Chastain 50-52; K.Harvick 53-70; R.Chastain 71-93; J.Yeley 94-95; R.Chastain 96-110; B.Keselowski 111-112; R.Chastain 113; T.Martins 114; B.Keselowski 115-147

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): R.Chastain, 5 times for 85 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 33 laps; K.Harvick, 1 time for 17 laps; J.Yeley, 2 times for 1 lap; T.Martins, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Allgaier, 4; C.Bell, 4; B.Keselowski, 3; K.Harvick, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Allgaier, 888; 2. E.Sadler, 872; 3. C.Custer, 871; 4. C.Bell, 862; 5. D.Hemric, 844; 6. T.Reddick, 693; 7. B.Jones, 687; 8. M.Tifft, 663; 9. R.Truex, 660; 10. R.Reed, 559.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.