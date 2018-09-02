The man alleged to have stabbed two American tourists at Amsterdam's busy central train station was motivated by extremism, officials in the Netherlands said Saturday.

"First statements made by the suspect indicate he had a terrorist motive," the Amsterdam city council said.

Police shot and detained 19-year-old Jawed S. immediately after Friday's attack. He is currently being held in hospital with injuries to his lower body and is expected to be arraigned at a closed-door hearing on Monday. Officials say he is an Afghan citizen who holds a German residency permit.

Suspect's home raided

In a statement, the city council said German authorities had searched the suspect's home and seized data storage devices that would be analyzed as part of the police investigation.

The two US nationals are recovering in hospital. Police said their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

US Ambassador Pete Hoekstra said earlier that the pair were tourists visiting the city.

"We wish them a speedy recovery and are working closely with the City of Amsterdam to provide assistance to them and their families," a statement from the embassy said.

