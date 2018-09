BC-TEN--US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) — Results Saturday from the U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Third Round

John Millman, Australia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Roger Federer (2), Switzerland, def. Nick Kyrgios (30), Australia, 6-4, 6-1, 7-5.

Women's Singles

Third Round

Carla Suarez-Navarro (30), Spain, def. Caroline Garcia (6), France, 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Madison Keys (14), United States, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Dominika Cibulkova (29), Slovakia, def. Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka (20), Japan, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-0, 6-0.

Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, def. Kiki Bertens (13), Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-6 (1).

Lesia Tsurenko, Ukraine, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Nicolas Mahut, France and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (9), France, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 7-5, 6-3.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland and Marcelo Melo (7), Brazil, def. Artem Sitak, New Zealand and Divij Sharan, India, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Bruno Soares, Brazil and Jamie Murray (4), Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-3, 6-4.

Franko Skugor, Croatia and Dominic Inglot (16), Britain, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Mike Bryan, United States and Jack Sock (3), United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan and Mackenzie Mcdonald, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Robert Farah, Colombia and Juan Sebastian Cabal (5), Colombia, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Fabrice Martin, France and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland and John Peers (2), Australia, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands and Elise Mertens (7), Belgium, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia and Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-4, 6-0.

Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic and Andrea Sestini Hlavackova (3), Czech Republic, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania and Xinyun Han, China, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Coco Vandeweghe, United States and Ashleigh Barty (13), Australia, def. Monique Adamczak, Australia and Desirae Krawczyk, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia and Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia and Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (4).

Vera Zvonareva, Russia and Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Naomi Broady, Britain and Danielle Rose Collins, United States, 6-2, 7-5.

Samantha Stosur, Australia and Shuai Zhang, China, def. Yifan Xu, China and Gabriela Dabrowski (4), Canada, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic and Ekaterina Makarova (6), Russia, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan and Ying-Ying Duan, China, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany and Raquel Atawo (14), United States, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan and Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 4-1, ret.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Christina McHale, United States and Christian Harrison, United States, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Christopher Eubanks, United States and Cori Gauff, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Oliver Marach, Austria and Nicole Melichar (2), United States, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico and Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.