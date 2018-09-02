PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two young brothers and their biological father missing since the boys' mother and a male housemate were found fatally shot in the Phoenix home where the victims lived.

The alert issued Saturday said 47-year-old Dimas Coronado may have fled to Mexico with the boys. Police want to talk to him about the case but he hasn't been charged.

Police said Coronado has a 2009 white Chevrolet Silverado four-door truck with custom rims and Arizona temporary license 43644T.

Police initially identified the boys as 8-year-old Victor Coronado Nunez and 5-year-old Jonathan Coronado Nunez but the alert later identified them as Victor Nunez-Coronado and Jonathan Nunez-Coronado.

Police spokesman Sgt. Armando Carbajal said the revised names likely reflected information newly learned by detectives.

